Christie Projectors Bring Home of NHL's Stanley Cup to Life

Christie projectors are helping tell the story of Canada’s national game at Toronto’s Hockey Hall of Fame. Specified by Audio Video Design and installed by Christie partner Applied Electronics, the projectors light up the screens in the Tim Horton’s Theatre and the TSN Theatre. They augment a previous installation of GS Series projectors in the National Bank World of Hockey Zone.

[AV Distribution That’s Above Par]

With the existing projectors in the TSN Theatre and Tim Horton’s Theatre nearing end-of-life, Rodney Joffe, owner, Audio Visual Design, worked closely with Christie to demonstrate how its projectors could be a fit for the Hall. “The demonstration at the Hockey Hall of Fame was impressive,” said Joffe. “On top of the presentation, Christie’s history of quality, service, and sales follow-up made these projectors a great fit for the Hall.”

An M 4K15 RGB pure laser projector was selected for the 125-seat TSN Theatre, which screens the family-friendly hockey adventure “Little Big Shot.” Part of the M 4K RGB Series, the compact, highly energy-efficient M 4K15 RGB offers 15,750 lumens, premium color reproduction and 4K UHD resolution for vibrant, true-to-life visuals.

In the Tim Horton’s Theatre, a 4K860-iS Inspire Series 8,500-lumen 4K UHD laser projector lights up the screen in this 120-seat space, which displays archival footage, including Stanley Cup championship highlight reels. Three blended GS Series laser projectors enhance the World of Hockey Zone, the largest dedicated exhibit area within the Hall, with over 20,000 lumens of brightness.

Joffe worked closely with Christie to optimize projector placement and settings to ensure seamless integration with the entire AV system. “The support from the Christie team was instrumental in the successful completion of this project,” he said.

“We value the opportunity to collaborate with Christie and Audio Visual Design on a project of this significance,” said Mike Dalton, VPof the audiovisual systems division at Applied Electronics. “Together, we’ve delivered a reliable, high-quality projection solution that not only supports the Hall’s mission to engage, educate, and inspire visitors through powerful visual storytelling, but also enhances how visitors engage with the history and excitement of the game."