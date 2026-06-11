InfoComm 2026 Product Watch: It's the Sign(age) of the Times

Digital signage has evolved into much more than a blast of an ad or a menu at a drive-thru. Whether it is interactive solutions, wayfinding, or simply a canvas for digital signage, the vertical continues to grow and evolve.

[SCN's InfoComm Impulse Preview Series]

It will all be on display at InfoComm 2026, when doors open June 13-19. Take a peak at what these booths will be showcasing, but bookmark this page and check back, as we will update with more as we hear more to have you prepped for the show.

22Miles to Debut DX Pro

(Image credit: 22Miles)

22Miles will showcase the newly launched DX Pro at booth C5753. This unified web-native management platform was designed for visual communications applications such as digital signage, wayfinding, immersive experiences, and space management. DX Pro brings content creation, device management, fleet monitoring, and governance into a single browser interface, with support for both cloud and on-premises deployment.

DX Pro supports the full range of enterprise visual experience needs within a single, scalable platform: digital signage, dynamic wayfinding, videowalls, mobile applications, and multi-touch and interactive experiences. Organizations can standardize on DX Pro for initial deployments and expand to more complex applications over time without changing their software stack or adding tools.

DX Pro is designed to make content updates fast and intuitive while supporting the access controls and governance workflows enterprise operations require. Map editing, screen grouping, and mass scheduling tools enable content teams to manage large, multi-location deployments efficiently, while DX Pro's emergency overwrite capability allows instant full-network content takeover, triggered manually or integrated directly with enterprise emergency notification services. Native enterprise integration capabilities include Microsoft Places, Zoom Enterprise, Teams, Outlook Space Finder, SharePoint, Office 365, Google Workspace, and major social media platforms.

Avocor and IAdea Partner to Deliver MDEP-Powered Digital Signage Solutions

(Image credit: Avocor)

Avocor will collaborate with IAdea to showcase Microsoft Device Ecosystem Platform (MDEP)-powered digital signage solutions at booth C6403. The collaboration brings together Avocor’s display expertise with IAdea’s enterprise signage technology to deliver a secure, scalable, and intelligent digital signage solution designed for modern business environments.

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Making its North American debut at InfoComm 2026, Avocor’s new B Series range of non-interactive displays has been specifically developed for professional signage applications. Engineered for 24/7 operation, the B Series is designed to support high-traffic environments where reliability, clarity, and centralized device management are essential.

Through its collaboration with IAdea, the Avocor B Series will be demonstrated with IAdea's MDEP-enabled signage technology, enabling organizations to explore simplified device management, seamless integration with Microsoft environments, and the IT governance frameworks already applied to other enterprise endpoints.

Bluefin to Unveil New Battery-Powered Portability to Weather-Resistant Outdoor Displays

(Image credit: Bluefin International)

Bluefin International will debut several new digital signage solution at booth C9607, Bluefin will showcase a growing portfolio of commercial-grade displays designed to support retail, hospitality, healthcare, corporate, transportation, and outdoor environments. From battery-powered mobility and interactive engagement to durable outdoor performance and customizable aesthetics, each new solution reflects Bluefin’s customer-first approach to innovation.

The new battery-powered stand is an all-in-one solution built around a 13.3-inch commercial display with support for both landscape and portrait orientations. Featuring an integrated camera, microphone, and NFC reader, Bluefin’s Connect Assist is their newest tablet-style interactive display. It comes in 8 and 15.6 inches and is powered with a single USB-C plug from an external player making installation easier.

The Bluefin Outdoor line will also be on display with a new 32-inch Outdoor Display engineered for high-brightness performance and all-weather durability. The display is ideal for outdoor menus, transportation hubs, pickup zones, public gathering spaces, and exterior installations. In addition to new hardware solutions, Bluefin will showcase its COLORFRAME capabilities. Announced post-InfoComm last year, Bluefin now offers customers the ability to align display hardware with brand aesthetics through customizable frame colors and finishes.

Custom Channels to Bring Audio to Signage

(Image credit: Custom Channels)

Custom Channels will introduce its new In-Store Open Media Platform at booth C9700, extending its capabilities into the rapidly growing retail media network (RMN) market and giving enterprise retailers a new way to build and control in-store media at scale.

The In-Store Open Media Platform is designed to integrate seamlessly with a wide range of third-party systems, including digital signage platforms, retail media technologies, and enterprise content management environments.

The Custom Channels In-Store Open Media Platform provides enterprise retailers and their technology partners with direct, programmatic access to in-store audio infrastructure—including music scheduling, zone control, ad insertion, proof-of-play reporting, and device management. By connecting existing CMS, DSP, or digital signage platforms via API, retailers can extend audio across any platform within their environment, using Custom Channels as the underlying engine for licensed content delivery and control. The In-Store Open Media Platform framework also supports integration at both the platform and device level, enabling compatibility with control systems and on-site AV environments where localized management is required.

Geephon to Launch Its LCD Display Solutions for Digital Signage in North America

(Image credit: Geephon)

Geephon will debut its next generation of high-bright LCD displays at booth C9178, introducing integrators and channel partners to a more flexible, cost-effective approach to digital signage deployments for DOOH, QSR, transportation, and retail.

Attendees will experience a range of solutions designed for high-demand applications, including outdoor enclosure displays with brightness up to 6,500 Nits and IP66 protection with operating ranges, -40 to +55C; window-facing displays delivering up to 5,000 Nits for maximum visibility in direct sunlight; open frame solutions optimized for QSR drive-thru and DOOH environments; and indoor digital signage and kiosks built for reliable, long-term performance.

At the core of Geephon’s engineering is its proprietary heat exchange technology. This innovation actively manages internal LCD temperatures and protects panels from overheating, avoiding commonly seen problems such as blackening and yellowing. Combined with local dimming, Geephon displays deliver improved contrast and enhanced visual clarity that utilize significantly less power.

LG Targets More Efficient Signage

(Image credit: LG)

LG Electronics will debut the newly unveiled LG E-Paper Display at booth C7836. The solution is designed to help businesses modernize static signage for efficiency, flexibility and ease of management. The display combines a paper-like design with smart power management and webOS-based content control to simplify updates and reduce operational overhead.

The LG E-Paper Display features a 32-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) resolution screen with a 16:9 aspect ratio. It uses electronic ink panel technology, which forms images by moving and positioning electrically charged color particles through an electric field. The display consumes power only when updating on-screen content, significantly lowering energy consumption. Its ability to support dynamic content updates while reducing reliance on printed promotional materials – such as point-of-purchase displays and in-store signage – makes the solution well-suited for commercial indoor spaces, including retail, hospitality and corporate environments.

Navori Labs to Preview Composable Digital Signage Platform

(Image credit: Navori Labs)

Navori Labs will unveil its next-generation composable digital signage platform, introducing a new architecture that unifies content management, data integration, AI-connected workflows, device management, analytics, and monetization within a single platform. The company will showcase the platform and its key innovations at booth C7223. Built around modular capabilities including Edge, Link, Measure, Automate, Monetize, Build, Studio, and Orchestrator, the platform enables organizations to deploy intelligent screen networks that can adapt dynamically to changing business requirements.

The launch marks a significant milestone for Navori Labs nine months after the integration of Signagelive, bringing together decades of digital signage innovation, cloud expertise, and enterprise-scale software development into a unified platform strategy. Designed to move beyond the limitations of traditional content management systems, the composable platform enables organizations to connect screens, business applications, data sources, AI services, and operational workflows through an open and extensible architecture.

VITEC to Showcase Expanding Enterprise IPTV and Digital Signage Innovations

(Image credit: VITEC)

VITEC will demonstrate its latest enterprise video technologies at booth C9257 with new solutions designed to address growing demand for high-quality, low-latency video distribution across all environments. VITEC will present an exclusive technology demonstration where a live private 5G network will be used to deliver video content wirelessly throughout the booth, in collaboration with LG Electronics’ Private 5G Solutions team. Other highlights include a range of first-time showings at InfoComm, such as the X-View integrated display range.

X-View, VITEC’s integrated displays, combines purpose-built display hardware with full compatibility with VITEC’s Avedia platform, delivering a commercial-grade, reliable and centrally managed signage solution for meeting rooms, public areas, and workplace communications without the complexity of separate external players and power supplies.