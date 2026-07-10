For more than a decade, AV Technology and Systems Contractor News have joined forces to deliver a full day of hot-topic panels, peer networking, and intimate conversations with vendors at the AV/IT Summit.

If you are a CTO, CIO, AV/IT director, consultant, or integrator, the AV/IT Summit on Aug. 5, 2026, in Times Square, is the must-attend event of the summer.

Space is truly limited, so apply now.

Check out the video below and learn why SCN’s Mark Pescatore and AVT’s Cindy Davis think you need to register to attend.

Calling All New York City-Area AV/IT Decision-Makers to the AV/IT Summit on August 5, 2026! - YouTube Watch On

Designed to Engage, Inform, and Inspire

Our keynote, "The AI Moment for the Collaborative Workplace," delivered by Byron Tarry, founder and chief transformation officer of NΞXXT, is sure to inspire you and challenge your assumptions of AI in the workplace. Tarry will explore how analytics, automation, and intelligent agents can anchor the digital layer of a space, offering the ability to generate insight, optimize performance, and increasingly collaborate with the people who use it.

Pain Points 2026: Bring yours and get answers!

Designing the Modern Higher Ed Classroom: Moderated by HETMA's Joe Way

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Broadcast-Level AV for Enterprise and Higher Ed: What you need to know to get started and level up.

The Consultant’s Roundtable: Learn how they can help your organization plan, design, deploy, and manage AV and IT infrastructure solutions—and, of course, simplify the process.

The State of Collaboration: We discuss the new collaboration space and the drivers for high-quality solutions.

The Great AI Debate: We discuss how AI is truly impacting Pro AV.

Better Ever Year

“Each year I have been involved with the AV/IT Summit, it gets better and better,” said Cindy Davis, content director for AV Technology. “Last year, we introduced the Pain Points session, and it was so much fun. Attendees bring their top AV/IT pain points, and our panel of experts and other attendees attempt to solve them.”

On a more serious note, our panels cover some of the most important topics in the AV/IT industry today. There’s plenty of networking time to talk further with our speakers, your peers, and the AV/IT Summit vendors to share ideas.

You might think that stating that space is limited is a marketing ploy, but it’s not; we can only accept a limited number of people. Attendees must qualify to attend, so register today!

We look forward to seeing you at the AV/IT Summit!