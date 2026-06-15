InfoComm Impulses 2026: Know Before You Go—A Behind-the-Scenes Look from the Exhibitors Themselves

It is almost that time. InfoComm 2026 is about to open its doors in just a few days. Leading up to the show, we reached out to a select group of exhibitors to discuss the buzzwords and trends they expect to hear and see throughout the show floor from June 13-19 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

[Products, Sessions, Insights: InfoComm 2026 on AV Network]

Top trends from the show floor

(Image credit: Adamson)

Sean Shallenberger, director of sales, US, Adamson: One of the topics at Infocomm that we will probably have a lot of questions about is immersive audio. We’re seeing interest from consultants, integrators, and end users alike, all looking to better understand how this technology can be applied in real-world environments.

At the show, we will be demonstrating our own solution, the Fletcher Machine. We will show meaningful improvements in control, clarity, and overall audience experience.

Capabilities like precise localization, enhanced creative storytelling, and greater consistency across the listening area are reasons to look at an immersive solution. As a result, immersive audio is quickly shifting from a niche concept to a practical tool that many in the industry are actively exploring.

(Image credit: ViewSonic)

Mina Shin, vertical marketing manager, ViewSonic: We expect the buzz to be less focused on chasing "bigger and brighter" displays, and more focused on how to simplify solutions for use in real-world environments. We will be showcasing our MIP technology, which will certainly provide a "WOW" factor, but it’s not the whole story. We want customers and partners to understand real-world use cases, and how ViewSonic products and technologies can help them grow and expand. We also expect conversations to move toward removing the friction between technology and the people who use it every day. For displays, that means All-in-One innovations, easier-to-deploy setups, and enabling human experiences through AV technology.

(Image credit: Crestron)

Joel Mulpeter, senior director, product marketing at Crestron: We anticipate a focus on how systems connect and deliver real insight. AI generates a lot of attention, but translating its capabilities into a better understanding of the workspace and the workforce will be invaluable. Customers are looking for practical, scalable solutions that improve reliability and lead to meaningful outcomes, not just new features. This year at InfoComm, we’re telling a cohesive story that brings together our recent product introductions across content, collaboration, and control. Individually, these innovations solve real workplace challenges. Together, they help build environments where collaboration feels intuitive, productivity increases, and teams truly thrive.

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(Image credit: Planar)

Robert Detwiler, senior director of product management at Planar: As far as display technology is concerned, we expect to see significant advancements in visual performance, durability and efficiency. This spans improved viewing angles, enhanced brightness and color performance, protective treatments like encapsulation and designs for effective heat dissipation.

We see steady demand for ultra-wide format displays, especially in the case of supporting collaboration and enhanced productivity. Of course, with a growing emphasis on blending displays into architecture, we also find more manufacturers releasing creative platforms that support custom and visually distinctive installations. This includes curved displays, wrapped columns, halos, 90-degree right angle and cube designs that are being used to create truly one-of-a-kind deployments.

(Image credit: HARMAN Professional Solutions)

Karam Kaul, VP of audio, HARMAN Professional Solutions: At InfoComm 2026, we expect to hear a lot of buzz around performance-first technology, platform-agnostic AV, and simplified device configuration in AV ecosystems—trends that align closely with HARMAN Professional’s latest innovations... Rather than treating audio, video and control as separate layers, we’re showing how a single, standards-based architecture can deliver consistent, predictable performance across the network, even in enterprise-scale environments.

(Image credit: Shure)

Sean Bowman, associate VP of North America Sales at Shure: AI will be a major theme, especially how it’s being used to deliver real value to customers, applied to simplify workflows, save time, and improve collaboration. We’ll also see strong momentum around software, cloud platforms, and deeper integration between AV and IT systems...Our flexible solutions, available on Windows and Android, with devices certified for Microsoft Teams and Zoom, can be remotely managed via our cloud service, ShureCloud, providing IT teams and AV professionals global scalability and ease of management for any AI-powered environment.

(Image credit: Future | Blackmagic Design)

Bob Caniglia, director of sales operations, Americas, Blackmagic Design: We’re seeing growing interest in IP-based workflows, remote production capabilities, and tools that reduce complexity without sacrificing quality. As more organizations are producing video content in-house, there’s a strong focus on solutions that are intuitive and robust, without requiring highly specialized teams to operate them...We’re highlighting how organizations can build end-to-end workflows that are easy to implement, cost effective, and still deliver broadcast-quality results. It’s less about any single product and more about how everything connects to support today’s level of content creation and distribution.

(Image credit: Adder)

John Halksworth, senior product manager, Adder: We are expecting to see a big focus on interoperability, security and the convergence of AV and IT. As systems become more network driven, there’s an increasing demand for solutions that are not only high performance but that are also scalable, easy to manage and secure. AI-assisted workflows and smarter, more intuitive system monitoring are also likely to be key themes with the overall conversation shifting from individual products to complete and integrated ecosystems and this is exactly where we’re focused.

(Image credit: VuWall | G&D)

Anna Kozel, VP of marketing at VuWall: We expect a lot of discussion around secure AV over IP, interoperability, and how AI-ready platforms will shape future control room workflows. As organizations manage more sources, data, and systems than ever before, the buzz will be around solutions that reduce complexity while improving operator efficiency and situational awareness...We’ll be introducing the fully rearchitected TRx 4.0, unveiling a new core platform, and showcasing G&D’s next-generation keyboard control devices—all designed to give operators faster, more flexible control of any source, on any display, across complex control room environments.

(Image credit: Audio-Technica)

Mark Donovan, CTS-D, CTS-I, director of commercial applications at Audio-Technica: One theme we’re hearing repeatedly is predictability and simplification. Alongside conversations about innovation and performance, attendees are clearly focused on systems that scale without becoming fragile, that align with standard networked audio practices, and that reduce installation and support complexity over time. There’s a noticeable shift away from novelty for novelty’s sake and toward solutions that integrators can replicate across rooms and buildings with confidence. Much of the buzz comes back to trust—trust that systems will work as expected in real environments.

(Image credit: MAXHUB)

Darren Lin, CEO, MAXHUB US: We expect the buzz to center around AI, simplified deployment, and more integrated workplace experiences. Customers are looking for smarter meeting solutions, but they also want technology that is easy to deploy, use, and manage.

AI-powered features such as camera framing, speaker tracking, audio optimization, meeting capture, and automated summaries will continue to attract attention. At the same time, we believe there will be strong interest in solutions that reduce complexity across different room types. MAXHUB’s portfolio addresses this with all-in-one Microsoft Teams Rooms solutions, BYOD collaboration, LED displays, digital signage, portable capture, and cloud-based device management.

(Image credit: Aurora Multimedia)

Paul Harris, CEO of Aurora: Dante over Wi-Fi will be the buzz as no company has successfully achieved that with a microphone/speaker system. Aurora's battery power SmartSpeak will show how effectively this can be done... [Aurora will be showcasing] Dante/AES67 over Wi-Fi, which is an industry first, along with over 10 new products including the new beamforming V-Array technology and AI-based control system code/interface creation tool.

(Image credit: Telycam)

Ivy Li, marketing director, Telycam: One of the biggest themes will continue to be the convergence of broadcast and AV workflows. Expectations for high-quality video experiences have expanded far beyond traditional media production, and users today increasingly expect broadcast-level production value in corporate communications, collaboration environments, education and live events. Ultimately, the goal is no longer just about technology itself, but about delivering better overall meeting and communication experiences.

Another key topic will be the continued maturity of IP-based infrastructure. AVoIP is no longer viewed as an emerging trend—it is increasingly becoming part of standard system architecture. Rather than replacing traditional video infrastructure entirely, IP-based workflows are now commonly deployed alongside conventional signal distribution systems as part of a hybrid environment.

(Image credit: Magewell)

Amy Zhou, director of sale, Magewell: We are very proud of our Pro Convert IP decoders because they make our customers very happy by solving their challenges in bridging IP-based media with traditional AV signals and devices. Our Pro Convert IP decoders are highly acclaimed for their rich feature sets, reliability, low-latency performance and versatility in Pro AV, broadcast and IT use cases. Our continued engineering efforts to strengthen integrations with third-party hardware and software partners add more advantages by empowering a broad ecosystem for seamless production and distribution workflows.

(Image credit: DVIGear)

Steven Barlow, president, DVIGear: AI solutions, but a more grounded version than last year. Buyers have moved past asking why AI matters and are now asking to see real products and learn how they can actually use them. Vendors that can demonstrate this and who can answer the specifics will stand out. AI is the conversation across every IT category right now. Both integrators and end users want to see AI-based products that offer real and viable solutions. The show is the right venue to make that visible.

(Image credit: Matrox Video)

Catherine Koutsaris, product marketing manager, Matrox Video: Beyond the technology itself, I think attendees will be looking closely at what truly differentiates solutions in a crowded AV market. Customers are asking more questions about how technologies work together within real-world environments, rather than evaluating products in isolation. So, the conversation is shifting toward usability and interoperability. There will also be continued interest in AI, automation, and technologies that help teams boost productivity.

(Image credit: Neutrik Group Americas)

Mark Boyadjian, customer solutions director, Neutrik Group: I expect there to be a heavy focus on AI-driven integration and environments—focused within educational sessions and keynote speakers, along with new product development for real-world applications. We will also be part of the AVIXA educational sessions, teaching a Certified Renewal course for the first time. The session, “Neutrik AV Connectors—From Setting Standards to System Performance” will be taught by myself and fellow customer solutions engineer, Brant Mathiason.

(Image credit: Matrox Video)

Scott Bowditch, VP Sales, North America, Matrox Video: We expect strong interest around experiential technologies that combine LED environments, virtual production, and unified control workflows to help organizations deliver more engaging live audience experiences. We also expect continued industry focus on integrated AV ecosystems, interoperability and simplified production workflows as customers look to deploy scalable solutions in any live event environment across all markets.

(Image credit: Hall Research)

Ken Eagle, CEO, Hall Research: AI will dominate the conversation, but not always in a meaningful way. There’s going to be a lot of “AI-enabled” messaging without clear, practical value.

The more important shift is happening underneath that: higher bandwidth demands, increased reliance on IP-based distribution, and the continued push toward unified connectivity standards. Integrators are looking for stability and interoperability more than hype. The companies that stand out will be the ones solving real deployment challenges—not just layering new features on top of existing complexity.

(Image credit: AtlasIED)

Gina Sansivero, VP of marketing and corporate communications, AtlasIED: AI is a topic that’s on everyone’s mind. With the rapid growth and advancements in AI within our industry, the discussions we have about it during the show are extremely valuable. From a product perspective, we are contributing to this conversation by highlighting our new AIX platform, which supports AI expansion and is compatible with advanced sensors. AIX is designed to adapt as intelligent security and AI technologies evolve to meet changing requirements. We look forward to discussing what’s next for AI on the show floor.