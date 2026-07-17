LEA Professional Expands Stadium Audio in Oklahoma City

Located just west of Oklahoma City, Yukon is known for its strong school system. Football plays a central role in the community, making the Yukon High School football stadium an important gathering place for students, families, and residents throughout the region. When Yukon Public Schools wanted to enhance the fan experience at its high school football stadium by extending audio coverage beyond the main stadium bowl, it turned to LEA Professional as the solution.

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The project required audio distribution to three concession stand areas, the visitor stands, and the wellness building while integrating seamlessly with the stadium’s existing infrastructure. District staff contacted Chris Tower, president of Video Reality, to recommend amplifier upgrades. Having worked with LEA Professional products for years, Tower recommended Connect Series amplifiers for their flexibility, reliability, ease of programming, and overall value.

“This was an upgrade and expansion to the current system, so maintaining reliability and simplifying deployment were both important factors,” said Chris Stephens, general manager at Video Reality. “We needed a solution that could efficiently distribute audio to multiple locations throughout the stadium complex, and I knew LEA amplifiers were well-suited for the job.”

Video Reality installed several Dante-enabled Connect Series 702D and Connect Series 704D amplifiers to power the stadium complex. The CS702D is a 2-channel amplifier with 700 watts per channel, and the 4-channel CS704D also provides 700 watts per channel. All Connect Series amplifiers are professional-grade, IoT-enabled smart amplifiers suitable for installations of any size, while Dante-enabled models add 96 kHz-capable Dante and AES67 connectivity. They support both Hi-Z (70V or 100V) and Lo-Z, selectable per channel, eliminating the need for separate amplifiers to handle different speaker impedances, streamlining installations, and reducing equipment costs. The Connect Series also includes 96kHz DSP as a standard feature, providing a range of benefits that greatly enhance audio performance and system versatility.

Video Reality designed the system using Dante to streamline signal distribution across the campus, enabling efficient transport of low-latency audio between multiple locations with minimal infrastructure complexity. The CS704D amplifier powers loudspeakers covering the visitor seating area, while some of the CS702D amplifiers power loudspeakers at each concession stand. Additional CS702D amplifiers were installed in the Wellness Building to power loudspeakers throughout the facility.

The upgraded system has delivered dependable performance throughout the stadium complex, providing seamless audio coverage for spectators, athletes, and staff. For them, the system is transparent and “just works.”

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“LEA has long been a go-to amplifier line for us because of the flexibility in options, reliability, and ease of programming,” said Stephens. “Bottom line is that we trust the company and its products.”