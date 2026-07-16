Palmer Digital Group Introduces Standalone Digital Order Confirmation Board for QSR Drive-Thru Lanes

Palmer Digital Group (PDG) unveiled a new PDG 22OCBSM Order Confirmation Enclosure. The standalone solution enhances digital signage menu boards by bringing digital order confirmation capabilities to quick-service restaurant (QSR) drive-thru lanes.

[The Art of Digital Signage]

Designed and manufactured entirely in-house at PDG's Illinois headquarters, the new enclosure integrates an LG 22XE1J-B high-bright outdoor display with a speaker, microphone, and camera into a compact standalone structure. The system allows customers to view their orders in real time without requiring a complete digital menu board replacement, offering QSR operators an affordable path toward modernizing existing drive-thru lanes.

Unlike traditional speaker posts that rely solely on audio communication, the PDG 22OCBSM adds an integrated visual confirmation display directly at the ordering position, eliminating the need for customers to look elsewhere to verify their orders. The enclosure also creates opportunities for restaurants to promote limited-time offers, seasonal menu items, and other messaging while customers place their orders.

The new enclosure supports LG's 22XE1J-B outdoor display, one of the few high-bright 22-inch commercial displays available for exterior applications. Lewis noted that the display size offers an ideal balance of visibility and enclosure footprint, ensuring order details remain clear and easy to read without creating an oversized structure.

"The new Order Confirmation Enclosure is another example of how we're evolving our outdoor digital menu board portfolio to solve real customer challenges," Lewis added. "Whether a restaurant is taking its first step into digital ordering or expanding an existing deployment, we've designed a solution that's durable, flexible, and easy to integrate into virtually any drive-thru environment."