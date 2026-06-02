InfoComm 2026 Product Watch: Setting the Standard

There will be many trends circulating the InfoComm show floor in 2026, and standards are always front and center. Whether it is IPMX, SDVoE, NDI, or a bevy of other AV over IP standards, manufacturers have the products and solutions you need to bring installations to life.

[SCN's InfoComm Impulse Preview Series]

Take a peak at what these nine booths will be showcasing, but bookmark this page and check back, as we will update with more as we hear more to have you prepped for the show.

AIMS to Advance IPMX Education

(Image credit: AIMS)

The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) will focus on Internet Protocol Media Experience (IPMX) education. Through expert-led sessions and the development of its Official IPMX Training Series, the organization will provide the Pro AV industry with the knowledge required to design and deploy IPMX-based AV over IP systems.

At booth C7487, AIMS will provide live demonstrations of IPMX-certified products and tools, illustrating how IPMX enables seamless integration across AV systems while supporting both Pro AV and broadcast requirements. It will also launch the Official IPMX Training Series, a free online program designed to help the Pro AV community better understand, design, configure, and deploy IPMX-based AV-over-IP systems. Structured as a three-level curriculum covering foundations, systems design, and advanced networking concepts such as PTP and SMPTE ST 2110, the program provides a practical path for engineers and integrators building AV-over-IP infrastructures.

Additionally, Andrew Starks, AIMS board of directors’ member and director of product management for Macnica, will present the session “How IPMX Expands Live Production Beyond Broadcast” on Tuesday, June 16, from 1:30-2 p.m. local time in meeting room W232. On June 18, Samuel Recine—AIMS board of directors’ member and vice president of global strategic partnerships at Matrox Video— will co-present “IP for Corporate Broadcast AV” from 1:30-3 p.m. in room W231.

AVPro Global Brands to Showcase Its Growing Ecosystem

(Image credit: AV Pro Global)

AVPro brands (AVPro Edge, AudioControl Pro, RTI, Murideo, Bullet Train, ProControl, and ThenAudio) will showcase its growing ecosystem through a series of immersive, application-driven demos designed to mirror real-world commercial environments at booth C7028.

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One such solution will be the AVPro Edge MXnet USP Series, the next generation AV over IP ecosystem designed to create hybrid AV systems. USP is built on AVPro Flow technology, aimed to provide native interoperability with conferencing platforms, camera systems, recording/streaming solutions, and production equipment, creating a unified platform for modern deployments.

The newest ConferX matrix switcher from AVPro Edge delivers features designed for commercial integrators. Instantly switch between HDBaseT and HDMI sources with side-by-side display and scaling options built for commercial applications. Features include HDBaseT inputs compatible with the latest ConferX HDMI/USB wall plates, RS-232 control, HDMI stream control, 5-volt toggle for CODEC disconnection, and aspect ratio conversion for ultra-wide displays.

Cobalt Digital to Showcase End-to-End IPMX Ecosystem

(Image credit: Cobalt)

Cobalt Digital will highlight its expanding IPMX ecosystem at booth N7163, engineered to bring broadcast quality to Pro AV applications. The lineup includes standalone signal processors, audio monitors, multiviewers, gateways, converters, encoders, and decoders that make SMPTE ST 2110 workflows easy to deploy, manage and scale.

Designed for systems integrators as well as end users, Cobalt’s interoperable IPMX certified product portfolio provides a straightforward migration path from SDI to IP—delivering the flexibility and scalability of ST 2110 without the complexity traditionally associated with high-end IP infrastructures.

At the center of Cobalt’s InfoComm lineup is the new COBALT blueCORE family of fully featured standalone signal processors designed to bridge SDI and ST 2110/IPMX environments with exceptional versatility. blueCORE combines the audio and video processing functions required for live production and AV signal management into a single 1RU device. blueCORE’s self-contained architecture makes deployment fast and simple: power up the unit, connect signals, and it is ready to operate with or without a computer.

Also on display will be enhancements to the COBALT PACIFIC compression platform including a new ST 2110/IPMX output option for the COBALT PACIFIC ULL-DEC upgradeable software-defined decoder. The enhancement allows decoded content to be available simultaneously over SDI and ST 2110/IPMX. The device includes a built-in frame sync that can be configured to emit a PTP-locked signal for ST 2110 operation. Cobalt also leverages the PACIFIC line to deliver a complete solution for interconnecting IPMX sites over the Internet. The PACIFIC 9992-ENC “IPMX-to-Internet” gateway appears as a destination within the NMOS controller at the sending site, enabling any patched content to be transmitted instantly to the corresponding PACIFIC ULL-DEC “Internet-to-IPMX” gateway at the receiving end.

Covid Introduces 20 Gbps USB-C Cable Built for Pro AV Installations

(Image credit: Covid Inc)

Covid will introduce the USBC-G2P60 at booth C8859. This high-performance USB-C 3.2 Gen 2x2 cable was engineered for Pro AV and commercial environments requiring reliable high-speed data, consistent power delivery, and extended installation lengths.

Delivering up to 20 Gbps bandwidth and 60W Power Delivery, the USBC-G2P60 is designed to support conferencing, collaboration, digital signage, and device connectivity applications where performance and reliability are critical. Available in 6, 10, 12, and 15-foot lengths, the cable features USB-C male-to-male connectivity, RoHS compliance, and a durable construction designed for everyday professional use.

Covid will also be expanding its panel-mounted Terminal Block Pigtail Connector line, and will introduce the EHW-210, a 4K 60Hz Wireless HDMI KVM Extender designed to deliver high-performance wireless AV, broad touch-screen compatibility, and one-to-many distribution in a cost-effective platform.

MSolutions to Expand MS-DP-ALT Series with HDMI-Enabled USB-C Extension Solution

(Image credit: MSolutions)

MSolutions will debut the latest evolution of its innovative MS-DP-ALT Series at booth C7685. MSolutions will showcase the new MS-DPA-HCP, a single-cable USB-C extension solution that adds a switchable HDMI input for expanded source flexibility in meeting rooms, classrooms, auditoriums and collaborative spaces.

The new MS-DPA-HCP continues MSolutions’ strategy of simplifying modern AV connectivity through streamlined USB-C transport over category cable infrastructure. The series extends DisplayPort Alternate Mode (DP Alt Mode) signals over a single category cable, enabling transport of 4K video, USB data, and power through one streamlined connection.

The MS-DPA-HCP introduces automatic switching between permanent in-room HDMI sources and guest USB-C laptop connections, solving a common challenge in modern BYOD meeting environments. In a typical conference room installation, a permanently installed PC can remain connected through HDMI while guest presenters automatically switch to their laptop connection when plugging into the USB-C interface.

NDI to Host Live Demos, AI Video Workflows and Developer Session

(Image credit: NDI)

NDI will be at booth C7572 in Central Hall with a packed agenda for developers, integrators, and AV professionals. Visitors can see live demos of NDI 6.3, featuring real-time stream insights, performance tracking, multi-location production with distributed source management, and AI-ready metadata workflows. A live Zoom integration demo will also illustrate how NDI is bringing broadcast-grade quality into enterprise collaboration environments.

On the education side, NDI technical director Roberto Musso will lead "Introduction to NDI Development" on Tuesday, June 16 from 4-5 p.m. local time at W203/W204, offering developers a hands-on on-ramp to building on NDI.

PlexusAV to Introduce "Final Piece" of AV over IP Portfolio

(Image credit: PlexusAV)

PlexusAV will officially unveil its new flagship P-AVN-6-S transceiver at booth C10301. The P-AVN-6-S is a high-performance uncompressed IPMX and SMPTE ST 2110 solution with native 12G-SDI I/O, designed to bridge traditional SDI infrastructure and modern IP-based workflows across a single open-standard network. It is designed to integrate seamlessly with PlexusAV devices and cross-vendor AV solutions.

Purpose-built for live events hybrid production environments and Pro AV applications demanding uncompromised signal integrity, quality and timing precision, the P-AVN-6-S enables organizations to transition seamlessly between baseband and IP workflows without vendor lock-in. This makes it ideal for mission-critical workflows where signal quality, low latency, interoperability, and timing precision are non-negotiable.

The P-AVN-6-S delivers uncompressed quality over IPMX and SMPTE ST 2110 compliant networks up to 4K60, at approximately 18 Gbps throughput. A major differentiator is the unit’s integrated PTP-to-Genlock capability, which synchronizes SDI outputs directly to IP-based timing with ±12 pixel phase accuracy. Combined with ST 2022-7 hitless redundancy across independent primary and secondary network paths, the platform is engineered for deployments where timing accuracy and uptime cannot be compromised. Support for 1GbE, 10GbE, and 25GbE networks provides a direct integration path between traditional baseband infrastructures and open-standard IP distribution.

SDVoE Alliance to Feature Member Demonstrations From IDK Corporation, Aurora Multimedia and Kramer

(Image credit: SDVoE Alliance)

The SDVoE Alliance will present member demonstrations at booth C7074 from alliance members IDK Corporation, Aurora Multimedia and Kramer. These demonstrations will highlight SDVoE applications for conference rooms, judicial and government environments and command-and-control operations.

IDK Corporation will demonstrate its USB Neo Series, including the NJR-L21UC-T encoder and NJR-L31UC-R decoder, designed to support modern conference room workflows. The USB Neo Series transports video and USB peripherals between devices, supporting BYOD/M, auto-switching and call status awareness to maintain the correct host device during a call.

Aurora Multimedia will present a judicial and government-focused demonstration featuring the SmartSpeak desktop beam-forming microphone with a 6-inch touch controller and USB-C and HDMI ports. Aurora Multimedia’s SmartSpeak supports bidirectional SDVoE transmission, enabling simultaneous encoding and decoding over a single 10G connection.

Kramer will host a command-and-control demonstration featuring the Kramer ZyPer4K-XSE platform. Kramer’s demonstration will showcase seamless KVM roaming across three displays and a dynamic 2x2 multiview configuration. A single keyboard and mouse will move between individual screens and multiview windows. At the same time, hotkeys will enable operators to promote any source to the full-screen home display or instantly reset the system to its default layout.

VuWall and G&D to Simplify AV over IP Distribution

(Image credit: Future)

"We expect a lot of discussion around secure AV over IP, interoperability, and how AI-ready platforms will shape future control room workflows," Anna Kozel, VP of marketing at VuWall told SCN. "As organizations manage more sources, data, and systems than ever before, the buzz will be around solutions that reduce complexity while improving operator efficiency and situational awareness."

You can read the VuWall | G&D InfoComm Impulse show preview by clicking here to find out more.