InfoComm 2026, By the Numbers: Official Numbers Released

InfoComm 2026 brought together the global pro AV industry for a week of innovation, education, networking, and business development. The show welcomed 28,132 verified attendees from 94 countries, with international attendance representing 20% of attendees, and end users representing 37%. Total registrants totaled 35,707.

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“This year's InfoComm was the most interactive and engaging event we've ever produced," said Jenn Heinold, SVP, Expositions, Americas, AVIXA, producer of InfoComm. "From keynotes with live demos and hands-on learning to immersive activations like Smart Workplace, The Pitch, Retail Experience, and AVIXA TV, attendees weren't just hearing about the future of AV, IT, broadcast, and AI. They experienced it firsthand.”

At first glance, the attendance was roughly 7% down from the previous Las Vegas show in 2024, which set post-COVID records. However, with global uncertainty due to tariffs and the Iran war, international travel was slowed. The 2024 iteration welcomed 125 countries, which dropped to 94 in 2026. It is very easy to pinpoint the reasons why the numbers lagged and even easier to remain positive that the show will bounce back to its record-setting momentum in Orlando next year.

That doesn't mean records weren't set. The 37% of end users was up from 29% at the last Las Vegas show, and broke the 35% mark set last year in Orlando. The industry is expanding its reach, and that was evident on the show floor.

InfoComm 2026 hosted 807 exhibitors and 395,500 net square feet of show floor space across the Las Vegas Convention Center, showcasing the latest technologies in audiovisual solutions, collaboration, retail, broadcast, digital signage, AI-driven systems, workplace innovation, immersive experiences, and more.

The show featured four immersive show floor activations that brought these trends to life:

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Smart Workplace, powered by FORTÉ, demonstrated how integrated technologies, AI-enabled collaboration, workplace analytics, and enterprise communications systems are creating more intelligent and connected work environments.

The Pitch, powered by Diversified, showcased the convergence of sports, broadcast, live events, and fan engagement technologies through a dynamic environment featuring production workflows, collaboration spaces, premium hospitality experiences, and interactive audience engagement.

Retail Experience, in collaboration with Bluesound Professional, BrightSign, Poppulo, and Samsung, explored how AI, digital signage, content strategy, and connected systems are transforming customer engagement and in-store experiences by how brands are leveraging immersive experiences, personalized content and engaging customer journeys.

AVIXA TV transformed the show floor into a working broadcast studio, showcasing live production workflows, content creation, and industry conversations while providing attendees with a hands-on look at the technologies and techniques driving today's broadcast and media environments.

InfoComm 2026 also served as the launchpad for RESIDE, a new event focused on the residential integration market that will debut alongside Lightapalooza at InfoComm 2027. Developed through a partnership between AVIXA, HTSA, and ProSource, the event underscores the increasing convergence of residential and commercial AV technologies and the growing opportunities across both markets.