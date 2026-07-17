What Extron's NetPA Ultra FX Series Is the Right Fit for Your Next Networked, Multi‑Zone Application

Extron recently introduced its new NetPA Ultra FX Series. These eight and four-channel configurable output audio power amplifiers include Dante connectivity and audio DSP. Dante connectivity makes it easy to distribute audio from a centralized location to decentralized remote amplifiers throughout a facility, building, or campus using standard network hardware. Integrated audio DSP allows any NetPA Ultra FX amplifier to operate as a complete endpoint with dynamics processing and filters.

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The NetPA Ultra FX Series is software configurable to support large systems with multiple speaker types by simultaneously driving 8 ohm, 4 ohm, 70 volt, and 100 volt loads. For maximum flexibility, the total power of two adjacent channels is shared, delivering up to 800 watts per single channel, according to model and system requirements. The series also features Extron InstaWake technology, offering the ability to return to full power from standby in under 50 milliseconds to ensure no part of the audio is ever cut off.

“As soon as the XPA Ultra FX amplifiers were introduced, we started getting requests for Dante versions,” said Casey Hall, chief marketing officer for Extron. “These amplifiers provide our customers with the high-powered, networked audio solutions they need now.”

With a new design, network audio support, and audio signal processing, the NetPA Ultra FX amplifier is designed for networked, multi‑zone applications requiring mixed speaker types and power levels.