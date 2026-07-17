Daktronics See-Through LED Window Display Helps Generate Sales. Here's How

Daktronics has expanded its on‑premises digital signage portfolio with a see‑through LED window displays. With applications spanning retail stores, convenience stores, gas stations, quick‑serve restaurants, and shopping center environments, the solution is intended to replace static window clings and posters with flexible digital content that can be updated quickly to match promotions, dayparts, and seasonal campaigns.

[The Art of Digital Signage]

Designed for interior, window‑facing installation, see‑through LED window displays allow businesses to deliver bright, exterior‑facing digital messaging through storefront glass while preserving natural light, visibility and an open in‑store experience. See‑through LED window displays are available in window‑friendly portrait formats designed to fit common storefront applications. Standard sizes include 55‑inch and 70‑inch displays, allowing businesses to select the right scale for their space and messaging needs.

“For many brick-and-mortar businesses, the storefront window is one of the most underused communication spaces,” said Bill Hadsell, product manager, solutions development, at Daktronics. “See‑through LED window displays are purpose‑built for that space, helping brands influence customers before they walk in while maintaining a positive in-store experience by allowing daylight to shine through it.”

Displays can be installed as individual units or connected side by side to create a wider digital canvas across larger window areas, providing flexibility for different storefront layouts without changing the core system. Content is scheduled and managed using Venus Control Suite, Daktronics centralized digital signage software, allowing operators to update messaging across one or multiple locations without reprinting signage. This flexibility supports timely promotions, limited‑time offers and consistent brand messaging across distributed retail and restaurant networks.