InfoComm 2026 Product Watch: Hear Ye, Hear Ye... Check out These Audio Innovations on Display in Vegas

InfoComm 2026 is set to take over the Las Vegas Convention Center from June 13-19. Audio, whether it is immersive, in the conference room, or the latest (and loudest) sound systems, is always one of the biggest trends from the show floor.

[SCN's InfoComm Impulse Preview Series]

To prepare you for Las Vegas, take a peek at what these booths will be showcasing, but bookmark this page and check back, as we will update with more as we hear more.

1 SOUND to Introduce the Panorama 75 and 85

(Image credit: 1 SOUND)

1 SOUND will be debuting the recently launched Panorama Series, consisting of the Panorama 65, 75, and 85, at its booth N6553 (the company also has a demo room in N108). The Panorama loudspeakers are self-contained immersive loudspeaker systems that deliver a spatialized sound field from a single, 4-inch deep, discrete enclosure. With the addition of the Panorama 75 and 85 comes more bass in the larger models and a longer length, matching each model to a its respective TV size.

The Panoramas feature 1 SOUND’s Mono+Stereo+Sub Technology. Designed to offer beautiful, transparent, high-fidelity sound with an analog stereo image ideal for conference or classrooms, residential listening, video/livestreaming studios, discreet distributed installation, stage front fills, museums, and more.

The Panoramas are designed to be used without a subwoofer, as the smallest model, the Panorama 65 goes down to 40 Hz, and the Panorama 85 has a bandwidth down to 30 Hz. They come with an included Flush-Mount Bracket for flush mounting to a wall. A Tilt Bracket accessory is available offering various down-tilt angles, as well as a Stand accessory. These Panoramas are multi-channel, self-powered systems with integrated amplification and advanced DSP by 1 SOUND. The Panoramas include an IEC 100-240 V AC power cable for direct connection to any 120-240 V outlet. Each model offers multiple input options, including an analog Phoenix Connector for L/R, HDMI e-ARC, and a network port supporting AES67 and Milan/AVB.

Adamson Gets Immersive and Showcases Array Intelligence

(Image credit: Future)

"Our story at InfoComm is really about showcasing the full breadth of what Adamson has to offer," Sean Shallenberger, director of sales, US, Adamson told SCN. "While we’re widely recognized for our premium touring audio solutions, we are equally focused on demonstrating our powerful installation offerings."

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Find out more in the Adamson InfoComm preview by clicking here.

AtlasIED Expands Atlas+Fyne IsoFlare FP Series and More

(Image credit: Future)

"Since 2020, our focus has been to develop solutions that continue to evolve and provide relevant growth opportunities for our integrator partners," said Gina Sansivero, VP of marketing and corporate communications, AtlasIED. "This year at InfoComm, this focus plays out with the expansion of both our award-winning Atmosphere digital audio platform and our premium Atlas+Fyne pendant loudspeakers." FIND OUT MORE HERE!

﻿Bluesound Professional to Showcase B240Q and B240M

(Image credit: Bluesound Professional)

Bluesound Professional is expanding its amplifier portfolio with the new B240Q Network Streaming Multichannel Amplifier, an all-in-one solution designed to simplify distributed audio in commercial environments. The B240Q, alongside the new B240M amplifier, will be on show at booth N6431.﻿

Featuring two BluOS zones and four channels of amplification, the B240Q combines music streaming, digital-to-analog conversion, and flexible speaker connectivity within a single, compact platform. Powered via variable input PoE network connections, it delivers both power and network connectivity over Ethernet, vastly reducing installation complexity whilst enabling more flexible device placement.

dBTechnologies to Debut New PaaS Platform for Remote Control and System Analysis

(Image credit: dBTechnologies)

dBTechnologies will introduce Aurora Cloud, the cloud-based Platform-as-a-service (PaaS) designed to extend the capabilities of dBTechnologies’ proprietary Aurora Net software, providing an advanced environment for remote monitoring, device management, and data analysis of their professional audio systems.

Developed to address the demand for connected, data-driven workflows, Aurora Cloud enables the centralization of projects, devices, and operational data within a single platform, ensuring continuous access, and efficient management of even the most complex and distributed systems. Aurora Cloud is the dBTechnologies platform designed for system integrators and rental companies who need full control and visibility of their audio systems, anywhere, anytime.

Native integration with Aurora Net allows users to register devices, synchronize projects, and collect data from connected systems. The platform is accessed via a web-based interface, designed to be accessible by computer, tablet and smartphone, structured around a dashboard that is organized by venues, devices, and alerts, enabling immediate navigation between system overviews and more granular levels of detail. The venue and project-based management logic allows for efficient organization and control of distributed setups, supported by system mapping that identifies device locations and enhances operational oversight.

EAW to Unleash Three Newport Series Additions

(Image credit: EAW)

Eastern Acoustic Works (EAW) is set to unveil the latest additions to its Newport Series of lightweight, high-performance solutions at booth N6345 and Demo Room N11. The new NT208L Line Array and NT116S Subwoofer complement the line, providing simplicity of operation, space efficiency, and high performance for touring and live productions, installations and outdoor festivals. EAW is also debuting its new Online Array Assistant (OAA) software, a browser-based tool available for use via computer or smart phone that provides angles, pick-points and switch settings for peak performance, ensuring rigging is right on the first hang.

The Newport Series combines high-power integrated amplification with lightweight, durable construction to eliminate extra gear and simplify deployment. It’s designed for fast, intuitive setup, delivering strong output and coverage from a compact, tour-ready system. The Newport Series integrates high-efficiency Class-D amplification directly into each enclosure, eliminating the need for external amp racks and reducing both transport requirements and setup complexity. In addition to the new OAA software, the Newport Series products are included in EAW’s Resolution software libraries for professional 3D SPL modeling and detailed room optimization.

KV2 Audio to Bring the Full Point-Source Experience

(Image credit: KV2 Audio)

The KV2 team will be exhibiting at booth N6031, where visitors are invited to explore the company's latest innovations and real-world applications of its loudspeaker portfolio. For a hands-on listening experience, the KV2 team will host dedicated demos in audio demo room N222 on the second floor of the North Hall. These demonstrations will feature the precision-engineered ES and ESR systems, alongside the active EX series and passive ESD models, highlighting KV2's commitment to delivering clear, consistent, high-quality audio. Each one-hour demo session offers an in-depth listening experience, giving attendees the chance to evaluate KV2 systems in a controlled acoustic environment.

Designed for live performance and permanent installations, KV2 loudspeakers embody the brand's True Point Source philosophy, ensuring precise coverage, natural sound reproduction, and a consistent listening experience no matter the space. From large-scale touring applications to high-end fixed installs, the systems on display in N221 represent KV2's continued investment in clarity, dynamics, and long-term reliability.

L-Acoustics to Showcase Source Intelligence and CS1

L-Acoustics is following up last month’s Keynote 2026 by showcasing a broad ecosystem of integration solutions on booth N6336, as well as demonstrating its latest immersive audio technologies in a controlled listening environment at demo room N107.

In audio demo room N107, the company will showcase its new L-Acoustics Source Intelligence, a real-time vocal enhancement platform that uses machine learning to continuously separate voice from background sound, delivering clearer, more intelligible vocals and unprecedented gain before feedback for live performances. Running as a licensed application on the L-ISA Processor II, Source Intelligence does something not previously possible in live sound: continuously identify the voice in a microphone signal and remove everything else. PA bleed, crowd noise, stage instruments, room reverb… all of it is stripped away in real time, leaving a cleaner, more natural-sounding vocal.

On stand N6336 out in the exhibition hall, InfoComm visitors will get their first public look at the CS1, the companion cardioid subwoofer to the flagship L-Acoustics L1 line source array. The CS1 concentrates low-frequency energy on the audience and minimizes rear spill—a critical advantage for noise-sensitive venues and multi-stage festivals where sub-bass bleed is one of the most persistent engineering challenges. Four 21-inch transducers in a cardioid topology make it possible. Additionally, two L Series PULS enclosures—an L2 and L2D—will be flown in a single array over the stand.

Nureva to Highlight Expanded Large-Room Audio Lineup

(Image credit: Nureva)

Nureva will spotlight its new HDX series at booth C5001 in the Central Hall, attendees can learn how the HDX series expands Nureva’s portfolio for larger spaces that need more than audio conferencing, making the brand a compelling choice for standardization across a broad range of use cases.

The HDX series is designed for larger and more complex spaces. It combines full-room microphone pickup, full-range distributed audio, Adaptive Voice Lift, Adaptive Voice Amplification, assistive listening with Auracast broadcast audio and divisible room automation in a solution that keeps deployment and operation remarkably simple. Like all Nureva systems, the HDX series is powered by patented Microphone Mist technology.

Throughout the show, Nureva will host 15-minute HDX presentation sessions every 30 minutes at its booth. The company will also offer invited attendees a more in-depth preview in a separate meeting room away from the show floor, where they can experience the system and get a sense of what to expect from HDX.

Powersoft to Debut PRIMA Series Compact Install Amplifiers

(Image credit: Powersoft)

Powersoft will debut the PRIMA Series, a compact professional amplifier range designed for installed audio applications, at booth N6653. Engineered for systems where DSP, routing, and control are already managed upstream, PRIMA provides low-to-mid-power amplification in a streamlined format that reduces unnecessary complexity while maintaining professional audio performance.

Available in two four-channel models, including PRIMA 164 and PRIMA 324, the series is engineered for small-to-medium installed audio applications requiring straightforward low-to-mid-power amplification. Positioned for system integrators and installers working on projects with external DSP or control platforms, PRIMA combines compact design, flexible deployment, and simplified setup without adding unnecessary system complexity.

The PRIMA Series delivers up to 320 W of amplification in a compact half-rack form factor suited for space-constrained environments. The amplifiers support both Hi-Z and Lo-Z configurations with independently configurable output channels, allowing integrators to adapt the system to a wide range of loudspeaker layouts and commercial audio requirements. PRIMA also incorporates Powersoft’s power-sharing technology, enabling available power to be distributed efficiently across channels based on application needs. By combining installation flexibility with simplified system architecture, the PRIMA Series addresses applications such as retail spaces, hospitality venues, classrooms, boardrooms, and conferencing environments.

Renkus-Heinz to Showcase "Pioneering Loudspeaker Solutions"

(Image credit: Renkus-Heinz)

Renkus-Heinz will be showcasing audio innovate at a double-decker booth (N6631 in North Hall).﻿ From the UBX Series of passive column arrays and the digitally steerable ICONYX range, to the IC Live X Series—a highly scalable system designed to integrate with the ICLX-48S subwoofer—visitors can experience these technologies firsthand. Attendees will also have the chance to preview the next evolution of Renkus-Heinz innovation, offering a glimpse of what’s to come.

The Renkus-Heinz team will be on hand to provide in-depth demonstrations, answer questions and discuss how its expertise, built on a legacy of experience that spans nearly five decades, can deliver results in a wide range of environments. Guests are invited to take a seat, enjoy a drink at the on-stand bar, and discover how Renkus-Heinz can deliver the right solution for their next project. ﻿

Sennheiser to Unveil Next Generation of Collaboration and Wireless Audio Solutions

(Image credit: Sennheiser)

Visitors to booth C5313 will find a full slate of Sennheiser product demonstrations spanning the company’s latest business communication and wireless audio innovations. At the center of this year’s exhibit is the newest TeamConnect Ceiling solution, expansion of the DeviceHub cloud management platform, new partner integration capabilities, Spectera updates and the return of Sennheiser’s popular partner scavenger hunt.

Sennheiser will debut the TeamConnect Ceiling M Plus (TCC M Plus), a new ceiling microphone designed to deliver simplicity of use and clarity of sound, combining streamlined deployment with consistently clear, natural speech for every participant in the room. The solution combines trusted Sennheiser audio performance with a new generation of features designed to reduce deployment effort, simplify system configuration, and support scalable AV environments. One of the new key capabilities included with TCC M Plus is PartnerLink, Sennheiser’s integration feature designed to simplify how microphones are configured within leading AV platforms.

Also on display will be DeviceHub which gives AV and IT teams a secure, browser-based environment to monitor, configure, and manage Sennheiser devices across enterprise, education, and corporate deployments from any location. At the show, Sennheiser will showcase expanded capabilities—including support for the TCC M Plus—that reflect real-world feedback from early adopters, demonstrating how the platform has evolved from initial launch into a living ecosystem that anticipates the needs of distributed, multi-site installations.

Solid State Logic to Present TCA Tour, Live V6.2 Software, and More

(Image credit: Solid State Logic)

Solid State Logic will showcase its new compact, fly-away TCA Tour audio production system at booth N6404. Designed for broadcast, touring, and live production environments, TCA Tour delivers flagship System T performance in a rugged, portable format engineered for fast and reliable deployment on location or on the road. Also on display will be the SSL Live L650 and L100 Plus consoles running the new Live V6.2 software update, with SolidPitch and full KLANG control and integration.

​TCA Tour is a compact fly-away audio production system built entirely from System T components. Engineered in a bespoke, desktop portable format, TCA Tour is designed for effortless and rapid deployment across broadcast, touring and live production environments. A desktop-format control frame with 16 faders and integrated onboard I/O, fully pre-wired and packaged for immediate use. The system includes eight mic/line inputs, four line outputs, headphone monitoring, a built-in network switch, and a custom adjustable mount for a touchscreen and a PC running SSL’s Tempest Control App. Available in two fader tile options (DFT and DFT+), the DFT+ version adds per fader OLED displays and individual fader metering. Designed for rapid, reliable setup on the road or on site, TCA Tour features ruggedized etherCON and opticalCON connections provide fast, secure links to external racks housing Tempest Engines and I/O.

Sonos to Showcase Scalable, Design-Conscious Installed Audio Solutions

(Image credit: Sonos)

Sonos is expanding its role in installed audio by making scalable, design-conscious sound systems easier to specify, deploy, manage, and integrate across a variety of light commercial environments. The company will host sessions and showcase products at booth N7757.

On Wednesday, June 17, at 2:30 p.m. local time, Sonos and systems integrator OneButton will present a real-world conversation about Lightning Society, a multi-level cultural venue in SoHo, NYC, designed around immersive sound and curated experiences. Additionally, Sonos will showcase the Era 100 Pro, a PoE-powered speaker designed for professional installation. As a wired-first solution, Era 100 Pro eliminates the need for local AC power, helping simplify deployment in spaces where clean installation, reliable network-based performance, and flexible placement matter. Sonos will also highlight flexible mounting options, including surface-mount and junction box solutions that support cleaner, code-conscious installations with concealed cabling.

Sonos is also showing how its installed solutions portfolio can support projects ranging from a single-zone environment to larger, multi-area deployments, including: a new Amp Multi, Amp + Port, and Sonos Pro.