Get Connected: Watch These Must-See Videos from the InfoComm Show Floor
Take a look at what Jabra, Barco ClickShare, StarTech, and Symetrix brought to Las Vegas.
Connectivity and collaboration were major themes from the InfoComm 2026 show floor. Whether you were there and need a recap, or followed the show from afar, SCN and AV Network put together some behind-the-scenes booth tours and up-close solutions videos to get you caught up.
[InfoComm 2026, By the Numbers]
Take a look at what Jabra, Barco ClickShare, StarTech, and Symetrix brought to Las Vegas.
Barco ClickShare
Jabra
Mersive
StarTech
Symetrix
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Wayne Cavadi is the senior content manager of Systems Contractor News. Prior to taking a leap into the Pro AV industry, Wayne was a journalist and content lead for Turner Sports, covering the NCAA, PGA, and Major and Minor League Baseball. His work has been featured in a variety of national publications including Bleacher Report, Lindy's Magazine, MLB.com and The Advocate. When not writing, he hosts the DII Nation Podcast, committed to furthering the stories and careers of NCAA Division II student-athletes. Follow his work on Twitter at @WayneCavadi_2 or the SCN mag Twitter page.