Get Connected: Watch These Must-See Videos from the InfoComm Show Floor

Connectivity and collaboration were major themes from the InfoComm 2026 show floor. Whether you were there and need a recap, or followed the show from afar, SCN and AV Network put together some behind-the-scenes booth tours and up-close solutions videos to get you caught up.

[InfoComm 2026, By the Numbers]

Take a look at what Jabra, Barco ClickShare, StarTech, and Symetrix brought to Las Vegas.

Barco ClickShare

Jabra

Mersive

StarTech

Symetrix