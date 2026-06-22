Listen Up and Take a Booth Tour from These Audio Giants at InfoComm 2026

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We went behind the scenes to bring you a tour of some of the most innovative solutions on display.

People flooding into InfoComm 2026.
(Image credit: AVIXA)

InfoComm 2026 may be in the books, but our on-the-floor coverage is never-ending. We understand it is tough to get to Las Vegas and see the show floor. With how large the Las Vegas Convention Center is, we also know it isn't easy to get to every booth you planned to see.

[MORE VIDEO! InfoComm 2026: Booths We Love... So Far]

Don't worry. We have you covered. Our team went behind the scenes for booth tours and an inside look at some of the solutions. Take a look below!

Adamson

Audio-Technica

CODA Audio

Sennheiser

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AVNetwork Staff

The AVNetwork staff are storytellers focused on the professional audiovisual and technology industry. Their mission is to keep readers up-to-date on the latest AV/IT industry and product news, emerging trends, and inspiring installations.

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