InfoComm 2026 Product Watch: LED Lights Up the Show Floor

Whether it is for an immersive experience, digital signage, or a canvas for digital art, LED displays are always a hot topic (and some of the more eye-catching booths) from the show floor. As InfoComm 2026 is set to take over the Las Vegas Convention Center from June 13-19, these displays are set to be on, well, display.

[SCN's InfoComm Impulse Preview Series]

To prepare you for Las Vegas, take a peek at what some booths will be showcasing, but bookmark this page and check back, as we will update with more as we hear more.

DreamWall to Debut Outdoor 16:9 COB MicroLED Displays

DreamWall will debut its latest generation of Outdoor CooLED Ultra-Bright, Weatherproof COB MicroLED Video Wall solutions at booth C9947. Engineered for luxury residential, commercial AV, and digital signage applications, DreamWall’s Outdoor CooLED Pixel Pitch displays are available in sizes from 115 to 317 inches and deliver exceptional color accuracy, contrast, and image clarity, with brightness levels reaching up to 4,000 nits for superior visibility in demanding outdoor environments.

Purpose-built for long-term outdoor performance, DreamWall CooLED outdoor-rated panels feature advanced heat-dissipation technology that manages thermal energy at the source, keeping the display surface cool to the touch without supplemental active cooling systems. Designed for efficiency, CooLED technology consumes just 50 watts per cabinet at peak brightness. DreamWall outdoor displays incorporate impact and dust-resistant construction, an anti-glare matte surface, a 100,000-hour rated lifespan, a comprehensive five-year warranty, and an IP65 rating for both front and rear protection.

Epson to Introduce Its First dvLED Displays

(Image credit: Epson)

Epson will be showcasing its first all-in-one dvLED line, the LE-C1 Series, powered by chip-on-board (COB) technology at Epson’s booth, N7245. Offering high brightness of 600 nits and high contrast performance, even in the brightest of spaces, the new LE-C1 Series includes the LE-C1135 135-inch and the LE-C1162 162-inch Full HD 1080p models, plus the LE-C14K135 135-inch 4K model for ultra-fine detail and comfortable close-range viewing.

Designed to offer the benefits of an all-in-one dvLED display, while utilizing a streamlined component design, the LE-C1 Series is operating system free, helping to minimize vulnerabilities and maintenance requirements for a “set-it-and-forget-it" content delivery solution. The edge-to-edge full visual canvas design hides essential controls, and AV ports on the face of its low-profile control box concealed behind the display.

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Powered by advanced COB technology, the LE-C1 Series offers enhanced image clarity, superior surface protection, and lower energy use compared to conventional SMD dvLED displays. Installation is also streamlined with factory-calibrated LED modules and a preconfigured controller for fast, efficient deployment. For added convenience, the control box behind the display can slide out for access if service is ever required.

FOR-A to Highlight LED Displays from Alfalite

(Image credit: FOR-A)

FOR-A America is the U.S. partner of the Spanish LED screen manufacturer, Alfalite, whose latest display developments will be on hand at booth C8816. Alfalite’s MATIX AlfaCOB (Chip-on-Board) and AlfaMIP (MicroLED-in-package) designs are integrated into the new Neopix and UHD Finepix LED panels. Specifically designed for critical applications in control rooms and corporate settings, the UHD Finepix panels come in five pixel pitches—0.6mm, 0.9mm, 1.2mm, 1.5mm, and 1.8mm—and are built using MATIX AlfaCOB or MATIX AlfaMIP for MicroLED assemblies. All Alfalite technology is made in Spain and TAA certified for government use.

Additionally, reflecting FOR-A’s evolution into a provider of live production workflows spanning cloud, IP, IT infrastructure, and edge-based intelligence, the FOR-A booth will feature all solutions as interactive demos, accessible via touch screen at any kiosk. Visitors will be able to view demonstrations and drive operations from the kiosks. Video demonstrations will also be showcased on partner company, Alfalite’s, LED wall for a more immersive viewing experience. Team members will be on hand to discuss how FOR-A’s new solutions help overcome today’s most pressing live video production challenges.

(Image credit: Magnetic3D)

Magnetic 3D will showcase its latest advancements in Central Hall at booth C5372. Magnetic 3D will demonstrate large-format landscape and portrait glasses-free 3D displays featuring both rendered video content and interactive applications. The company will also highlight its growing ecosystem of professional plug-ins and content creation tools for leading 3D platforms including Blender, Cinema 4D, Unity, and Unreal Engine.

Specifically, Magnetic 3D is bringing its brand new 85-inch glasses-free 3D display and will be demonstrating AI-powered interactive capabilities and professional creator tools for Pro AV, digital signage, and immersive experiences. Magnetic 3D’s multi-view displays known as the Wildfire Series offer significant volumetric space including depth perception and forward projection off the monitor while maintaining up to 140-degree viewing angles. Notably, the company’s technology empowers audiences to view 3D visualizations at the same time for shared experiences and collaborative work environments where depth perception is required.

Nanolumens to Bring Real-World LED Applications to Life

(Image credit: Nanolumens)

Nanolumens will mark its 20th anniversary in the industry and showcase a range of next-generation display technologies at booth N7321 through application-driven zones, including mission-critical environments, collaborative workspaces, experiential visualization, and future-forward display technologies. Featured display Series include the Engage Pro with Aurora video processing, The Portal, the Captivate All-In-One, the NanoPanel 55, and a revitalized Nixel Series.

Across the booth, Nanolumens will team with other ecosystem partners and technologies including Barco CTRL control room software, Noro, the IAdea MDEP media player built on the Microsoft Device Ecosystem Platform, and AUO Display Plus, to demonstrate complete, real-world solutions.

For experiential visualization, Nanolumens will feature a next-generation Nixel Series in a smooth-curved video wall configuration. Designed with a patented skin-and-frame topology for custom and architectural installations, the cabinet-less Nixel Series supports flexible mounting and structural integration, enabling unique display shapes and immersive visual experiences. Nanolumens will present its NanoPanel 55 in a tiled 2x2 4K video wall configuration. Designed as a bezel-free alternative to traditional 55-inch LCD displays, NanoPanel 55 serves as a drop-in upgrade for tiled video wall applications, combining simplified installation with the visual performance benefits of LED technology, including improved contrast, brightness and color uniformity.

Be Sure to Check out the New Planar 21by9 Series 5K LCD Displays

(Image credit: Planar)

Planar will showcase a line of premium 5K resolution 21:9 LCD displays designed to deliver panoramic viewing and enhance productivity at booth C7258 . The new Planar 21by 9 Series features a cinematic ultra-wide digital canvas that is built to impress and designed to deliver superior visual performance.

The Planar 21by 9 Series presents a commercial-grade 24x7 display solution with 81, 94, and 105-inch sizes in 5120x2160 resolution and running native at 120Hz refresh. The premium solution introduces a quantum dot Mini-LED backlight coupled with dual-brightness enhancement technology, driving a wide color gamut reaching 115 percent DCI-P3 color space, 1,000,000:1 HDR dynamic contrast and peak brightness of up to 2,500 nits. The product line has advanced processing capabilities and up to 2,560 local dimming zones driven by Planar’s proprietary algorithm, achieving VESA DisplayHDR 1400 certification for the highest quality commercial LCD display ever.

The HDR10+ certified displays enhance picture quality and enable more dynamic content presentation. The series is ideally sized for popular unified communications and video collaboration platforms, enabling enterprise Consumer Electronics Control (CEC) management, and is equally suited for lobbies, retail and especially dramatic, private cinema.

Pufferfish Set to Launch Next-Generation PufferTouch 4

(Image credit: Pufferfish)

Pufferfish will unveil PufferTouch 4 (PT4), the next-generation of its interactive spherical display platform. Visitors can get hands on with the PT4 on the Barco booth N7231.

Designed to support the next generation of immersive experiences, PT4 builds on nearly a decade of global deployment experience across museums, visitor attractions, corporate environments, education, science centers, and live brand activations. The new platform introduces significant advancements while maintaining compatibility with the wider Pufferfish ecosystem already deployed globally.

PT4 enhancements include: increased brightness and improved visual performance; reduced weight for easier deployment and installation; quieter operation and improved thermal efficiency; enhanced serviceability and maintenance access; modular architecture designed to support future expansion and accessories; and integration of the latest TI 0.80-inch HEP chipset technology.

Watchfire to Showcase New Outdoor and Indoor LED Display Advancements

(Image credit: Watchfire)

Watchfire will bring new display technology to booth C9086 in the Central Hall. Featured products will include Watchfire’s new 4mm outdoor LED display showcased in a four-sided monolith design, alongside an upgraded X-Series APX 0.9mm indoor videowall engineered for premium image quality, reliability, and long-term performance.

The new 4mm outdoor display was developed to address growing demand for higher-resolution outdoor displays in close-viewing environments such as stadium concourses, mixed-use developments, entry plazas, retail destinations, and pedestrian-heavy spaces. Unlike solutions adapted from indoor products, Watchfire engineered the display specifically for outdoor conditions, applying the same durability and reliability standards used across its outdoor product portfolio.

The monolith on display is similar to a series of displays created for WOW, the premier architect of immersive out-of-home experiences, and manufactured by Watchfire for the EON Network, a patented synchronized communications platform spanning Inglewood’s Sports & Entertainment District in Greater Los Angeles. The WOW project utilizes Watchfire’s high-resolution 4mm outdoor display technology across a large-scale network surrounding SoFi Stadium, Intuit Dome, and the Kia Forum, site of this month’s FIFA World Cup and the 2028 Summer Olympics.