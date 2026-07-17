3 New Headsets for Every Workstyle You Should Know About

Jabra expanded its Evolve3 range with three new additions designed to deliver consistent call quality across desk-based, open-office, and hybrid or flexible workstyles. The new Evolve3 65 Flex, Evolve3 65, and Evolve3 45 provide professional voice pickup, in-call ANC, and audio optimized for AI-powered collaboration tools to a broader range of users.

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“The way people work has changed dramatically, but many companies are still trying to solve every communication challenge with the same headset,” said Calum MacDougall, president at Jabra. “Desk-based callers, open-office professionals and hybrid workers all face different communication demands and design requirements. When audio performance doesn’t match how people work, it becomes harder to deliver a consistent call experience across the workforce, which impacts both conversations and AI tools increasingly built around voice.”

The new models include a compact, foldable boomless design for hybrid workers and two boom-arm versions optimized for in-office workers in noisy environments, helping organizations better match headset choice to how people actually work.

(Image credit: Jabra)

As voice becomes a more important input not just for meetings but also for AI tools such as speech-to-text, meeting summaries, and other voice-powered workflows, inconsistent voice pickup becomes both a communication issue and a productivity barrier. The expanded Evolve3 range addresses this challenge with purpose-built headset options for different workstyles, delivering more consistent audio performance across the workforce for both human collaboration and AI-powered conversations.

While each model is tailored to specific work environments, all three share the same foundation of Jabra ClearVoice technology and in-call ANC for precise voice pickup to support professional call performance and concentration. Built for business, all models offer secure Bluetooth Low Energy connectivity and centralized device management through Jabra Plus Management and Jabra Xpress, enabling easy deployment and management at scale.

Here is a closer look at each new model.

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