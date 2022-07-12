AV/IT Summit is In-Person, Wednesday, August 3 at Citi Field, NYC—Join Us!

Join me, Cindy Davis, content director for AV Technology, and Mark J. Pescatore, content director for Systems Contractor News, as we host an engaging (we promise) and information-packed day of panel discussions, peer networking, and opportunities to talk one-on-one with key manufacturers.

I swear this isn't a ploy to get you to sign up early—while Citi Field seats 41,992—AV/IT Summit attendance will be limited to our event space. So, register now—really, not kidding!

KEYNOTE: The Explosion of Esports—From Trends to Opportunities in Higher Ed

How could we pass up the opportunity to talk sports at Citi Field? But in an AV/IT industry way. So, we invited keynote speaker Ashley "AJ" Jones, director of membership sales and services at the National Association of Collegiate Esports (NACE), to share recent trends and provide insight into the explosion of Esports in higher ed today. With more than 200 colleges and universities that she represents at NACE, AJ has her finger on the pulse of what is trending today and what the near future of Esports programs looks like and translates that into opportunities. AJ comes to Esports with calloused hands as she was the Esports Head Coach at Park University in Parkville, MO, before joining NACE.

Batter's Up

Optimize Your Hybrid Meetings, panel session moderated by Pescatore: It's a hybrid world—and that means flexibility is a priority for your collaborative spaces. The proper audio, video, and conferencing solutions are essential to help ensure engagement and productivity. From conference rooms to huddle rooms and beyond, what technologies do you need to create an environment that best serves remote and in-person workers? Our panel of experts will discuss best practices to make your next hybrid meeting efficient and effective.

For IT Directors: Video Conferencing and Collaboration, panel session moderated by Davis: The hybrid workplace is here to stay, and hybrid/HyFlex classrooms are on the rise. The lion's share of implementing videoconferencing and collaboration lies square in the IT department. This panel discusses the intersection of IT and AV and the critical elements both teams need to create a successful conferencing and collaboration deployment—whether in 50 or 500 rooms. Bring your questions to our panel of experts from AVIXA, end users, integrators, and key manufacturers.

The Future of Pro AV Technology, panel session moderated by Pescatore: Innovation doesn't stop, even when supply chain issues continue to delay manufacturers. What are the next big (and maybe not-so-big) technologies that will impact the Pro AV industry? Our panelists will discuss some of the major trends that could change the user experience in the coming years.

Find more agenda details here (opens in new tab).

Did I Mention the AV/IT Summit is at Citi Field?

Did you know that Citi Field recently underwent a major-league technology upgrade? This happens to be the reason we chose the stadium for our event. We have designed a panel discussion and a technology tour around key installations.

First up, the panel: Citi Field Digital Experience—The Strategy moderated by Davis. Curious about how 12,000 square feet of direct-view LED displays and more than 300 LCD screens were chosen, how video is distributed, how they are networked, and how they're operated? From planning to integration to operations, a panel of key stakeholders share insights on the strategy behind the digital experiences throughout Citi Field. Learn how each space has been purpose-built for the intended fan experience.

Citi Field Tech Tour: At the conclusion of our last panel session, the Citi Field AV/IT staff will take us on a behind-the-scenes technology tour within the stadium.

But That's Not All

Because this is a right-sized event, manufacturing sponsors are present to give you more time than at a larger show. Our sponsor list is updated daily; you can check it out here (opens in new tab).

We are fortunate to have some of the brightest minds in the industry joining our panel discussions. Our speaker list is updated daily; you can check it out here (opens in new tab).

After the tech tour, we gather for cocktails to continue networking and sharing highlights from the day.

Mark and I hope you can join us. We look forward to seeing you in person.

Register now! (opens in new tab)