MLB's Athletics, Sacramento River Cats Get Audio Uplift

Sacramento Production Services, a provider of professional event production and rental services in Northern California for more than 35 years, has adopted RF Venue’s CP Stage compact, circularly-polarized antennas as a cornerstone of its recent wireless systems deployment at Sutter Health Park, home of the Sacramento River Cats and the temporary home of MLB's Athletics, as well as in support of wireless microphone and IEM systems it implements and rents.

[Baseballs and Video Boards]

For the Sutter Health Park installation, Sacramento Production Services deployed three CP Stage antennas—two paired with Shure ULXD handheld wireless systems and one with a Sennheiser G4 IEM system used by the A’s to support national anthem singers. The CP Stage’s outstanding IP weather resistance rating “was a must,” said Keith Wackford, sales and production manager at Sacramento Production Services. “The pattern, gain, and IP rating made CP Stage the logical choice for both wireless microphones and IEM systems at the park. We’re seeing performance beyond 400 feet on these antennas, the results have been a win for everyone involved.” RF Venue’s patented Diversity Fin antennas, allowing true diversity from co-mounted, cross-polarized LPDA (vertically oriented) and dipole (horizontally oriented) elements, were connected to the brand’s 4 ZONE active antenna combiner “to allow even more freedom for the MCs to roam from concourse to field.”

(Image credit: RF Venue)

The unique compact size of the mic stand-mountable CP Stage antenna—its ruggedized housing is just 10x12x1 inches—has also proven invaluable in touring and rental applications. “Helicoidal antennas are big and bulky—they don’t pack well and often require extra road cases,” Wackford noted. “Being able to fit multiple CP Stage antennas and all cabling into a single 3RU drawer is awesome. That’s a huge win for efficiency and flexibility in the field.”

Sacramento Production Services recently added a good number of the new Shure WMAS digital IEM systems to its rental stock. “We knew as soon as we saw the new CP Stage antenna that we’d be adding it to our Shure Axient PSM system design,” said Wackford. “Axient PSM can be configured as a very complex IEM system that supports multiple antenna deployments, and the CP Stage antenna provides us with a compact, high-performance option that fits beautifully into our workflow.”

(Image credit: RF Venue)

The antenna’s broad, circularly-polarized directional pattern has delivered consistent results for early adopters like Sacramento Production Services across varied environments. “The best an antenna can perform is to not be noticed at all—and that’s exactly how the CP Stage performed with the Shure Axient Digital PSM IEM system and Shure wireless mics at a recent show at the SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center,” Wackford shared. “We had eight handheld mics and eight IEMs working flawlessly right next to the downtown convention center. No dropouts, no problems—just a happy team and happy performers.”

The CP Stage’s hypercardiod polar pattern uniquely has a rear transmission lobe that monitor engineers have found valuable for their QC bodypack receivers. “It’s a drag to be behind the antennas and have to listen to dropouts while mixing monitors,” said Wackford. “It becomes very fatiguing. The benefit of the rear lobe was noticeable during the monitor system pre-build at the Arts Center show,” he added. “Zero dropouts for all IEM users including our monitor engineer.”