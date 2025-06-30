Pro AV Newsmakers: Absen, PSNI Global Alliance Announce Partnership and More

There is certainly a heat wave burning things up around the world, which may be why the Pro AV news cycle remain on fire. As always, we're here to make sure you keep up-to-date with the latest people movers, partnerships, and good deeds of the Pro AV industry.

This week, check out moves from Absen, Bose Professional, HARMAN, and much more.

People News

Bose Professional Welcomes New Chief Financial Officer

Bose Professional appointed Joe Falcão as chief financial officer. Falcão brings more than 20 years of international financial leadership to the role, having previously guided high-performing teams across the retail, e-commerce, telecom, and healthcare industries from offices around the world.

Falcão’s international experience makes him ideal for the role at Bose Professional as the company continues to expand its operations since becoming independent in 2023. Previously, Falcão has provided financial leadership for global brands including Dunkin and Cabot Corporation and managed teams at Invensys, iBasis, Thrasio and Orva, among others. Falcão has a proven track record of driving operational excellence across offices in Brazil, Belgium and Malaysia and leading organizations based in the U.K., India, China, the Netherlands, and Japan.

Daktronics Strengthens European Presence

Daktronics has strengthened its European presence in the live events and large sports sector by adding Christoph Odenthal to the team. Odenthal brings more than 15 years of experience in the global sports industry and officially joined the Daktronics team this summer.

His experience began with strategic consulting for global sports venue development, expanded with the International Management Group and various Lagardère sports and entertainment companies and, most recently, serving as VP of Lagardère Unlimited Stadium solutions/SPORTFIVE, before joining UEFA in 2022.

Company News

Absen, PSNI Global Alliance Announce Partnership

PSNI Global Alliance welcomed Absen as its newest Preferred Vendor Partner (PVP). This partnership is a strategic collaboration committed to innovation, collaboration, and delivering AV solutions—anywhere in the world.

As a newly designated PVP, Absen joins a group of industry leaders within the PSNI network, gaining direct access to over 120 vetted PSNI Certified Solution Providers (CSPs) across 65+ countries. In turn, PSNI’s CSPs benefit from Absen’s global leadership in LED display innovation—bringing trusted, high-performance visual solutions to markets across corporate, education, government, retail, and entertainment sectors.

TrueSync Media Integrates Custom Channels Pro

TrueSync Media, creators of TrueSyncTV, a free, fully branded TV entertainment network for businesses, is expanding capabilities with the recent integration of Custom Channels Pro , the licensed music solution designed specifically for digital signage integrators and CMS providers to bundle music with signage.

The partnership with Custom Channels is transforming how TrueSync delivers value to clients by unlocking a high-quality, fully licensed music solution that not only enhances the in-venue experience but also opens the door to new revenue streams and bundled content opportunities, according to Jeff Busch, chief revenue officer at TrueSync Media.

Developed specifically for AV integrators, CMS providers, and platform operators like TrueSync Media, Custom Channels Pro provides a simple, hardware-free way to stream professionally curated, brand-appropriate music—with full licensing for public performance. It’s fully compatible with signage and content platforms and is easily incorporated into existing workflows through a single stream URL. There’s no need for additional hardware or apps. With the addition of Custom Channels Pro, TrueSync Media is now able to offer venues a complete sensory experience—music that sets the mood and aligns with curated visuals to deliver a more memorable and engaging environment. Whether it’s a sports bar, retail lobby, or dental office waiting room, TrueSync customers now enjoy a premium AV package that’s scalable, legal, and easy to manage.

Pro AV Around the Globe

AVPro Edge appointed Keyston Distribution Fzco as an official distributor for the GCC region. Keyston Distribution Fzco, with its strong track record and established relationships in the GCC, is ideally positioned to provide local integrators with access to AVPro Edge’s latest technologies and innovations in Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. This collaboration will ensure that customers in the GCC benefit from AVPro Edge’s renowned performance, reliability, and technical support.

HARMAN Professional Solutions has consolidated its audio and video control distribution in Australia. MadisonAV is now the exclusive distributor for the complete HARMAN Professional audio and video portfolio across the region. Distribution of the Martin Professional lighting portfolio will continue with Show Technology. Consolidation of distribution in the region reflects HARMAN Professional’s heavy investment in software platforms including JBL Venue Synthesis (3D acoustic simulation software) and FLUX:: which enables the delivery of outstanding immersive experiences for a wide variety of applications including content creation, live production, installed sound and post-production.

Universal AV Donates Pro AV Equipment

Universal AV has provided a donation of AV equipment to Rekindle School in Manchester to help bring its teaching environment to life. Rekindle, an education charity, takes a different approach to schooling. It offers a rich cultural curriculum, targeted homework support, mentoring, masterclasses, and visits to inspirational spaces, to help young people fall back in love with learning.

Universal AV offered to donate some AV equipment and provide free installation at Rekindle’s site in Moss Side, with the first installation of AV tech taking place in March 2025. Further installations are already on the horizon, to be completed as additional equipment becomes available. Rekindle gained the tools needed to enrich the learning environment, while Universal AV gave a second life to equipment that might otherwise go unused, supporting its commitment to sustainability and responsible product lifecycle management. Most importantly, it gave Universal AV the opportunity to give back to a very deserving community.