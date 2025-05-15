HETMA Higher Education Summit Returns to InfoComm

Returning to where it all began, the HETMA Higher Education Summit will take place at InfoComm 2025 in Orlando on Monday, June 9 (1-4:30 p.m.) and June 10 (9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.) in Room W414CD at the Orange County Convention Center. Now in its third year, the jam-packed agenda will cover current topics in ethics and accessibility, security and zero trust, and successful capital planning.

Erin Maher-Moran (Image credit: HETMA)

As it has in the past, the summit is designed for engagement, collaboration, and networking with fellow university technology peers to share challenges and successes, while learning new tricks of the trade. "The HETMA Education Summit stands out as an essential opportunity for InfoComm attendees because it specifically addresses the unique challenges and opportunities within the higher education technology landscape," said Erin Maher-Moran, IT Manager-Classroom Technology, Johns Hopkins University. "This focused, intensive day-and-a-half workshop features topics carefully selected by the education committee based on suggestions from HETMA members, ensuring the content directly addresses the most pressing needs of the community."

Maher-Moran expanded on the program, which will feature a compelling lineup of keynote presentations, expert-led panel discussions, and interactive breakout sessions. "We're thrilled to announce our distinguished keynote presenters," she added. "Don Merritt will address 'Navigating the Ethical Labyrinth: Privacy, FERPA, and AV in Education,' while Frank Padikkala will examine 'Design is the First Firewall: Securing AV Spaces.'" A third keynote will be added to the program as well.

Maher-Moran is excited for the third installment of the summit, which has evolved into an invaluable collaborative space. More importantly, it's an interactive forum that encourages meaningful peer engagement beyond what's possible in traditional conference sessions. "The HETMA Education Summit represents the higher-education technology community at its best—collaborative, forward-thinking, and committed to excellence in serving our students and faculty," she said.