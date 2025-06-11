HETMA Summit Drives Higher-Ed AV Forward

The HETMA Higher Education Summit returned to InfoComm 2025 for its third year. Spanning two days, held Monday and Tuesday this week, the Summit took deep dives in topics such as ethics and accessibility, security and zero trust, and successful capital planning in a communal, interactive environment. It was two informative days of panel discussions with higher-ed thought leaders, breakout sessions, and table discussions for everyone in attendance to discuss their challenges and successes in the educational space.

“The two-day HETMA Summit was once again a defining moment for the higher-ed vertical,” said Joe Way, HETMA cofounder and executive director, Digital Spaces at UCLA. “We didn’t just talk about gear — we confronted the real challenges of ethics, accessibility, security and policy, leadership, and tangible tools and skills needed to advance our careers. There was a genuine sense that we’re building a community that’s not just reactive to AV’s ever-changing landscape but actively driving it. It was amazing watching higher ed show up, speak out, and set the bar for one another in regard to these important issues.”

“I found this year's Summit to be an exceptional testament to our commitment to advancing higher education technology,” added Stephen Ashby, HETMA education chair and multimedia operations specialist at Riverside Community College. “The discussions on privacy and ethics in AV were particularly vital, highlighting the critical need for responsible implementation. I was also deeply impressed by the focus on the human aspect of project success, emphasizing how strong relationships and collaboration unlock potential. Furthermore, the insights into cybersecurity by design underscored the proactive educational approach we champion. This summit truly reinforced HETMA's dedication to providing comprehensive, forward-thinking educational resources for our community.”

The Summit featured three themed sessions, each one receiving their own keynote speaker. Don Merritt, PhD, director, Instructional Resources, University of Central Florida, spoke on “Navigating the Ethical Labyrinth: Privacy, FERPA, and AV in Education;” Tim Albright, president, AV Nation Media, had a fireside chat with Way headlined “Unlocking Potential: The Secret to Fulfilling Projects and Forging Lasting Relationships;” and Frank Padikkala, senior technical sales architect, Zoom, dove into security with “Design is the First Firewall: Securing AV Spaces.”

“The higher-ed market is the definition of an educated customer,” Albright said. “The AV pros that occupy these spaces are certified, talented, and have the experience necessary. Getting those talented folks connected to manufacturers, consultants, and integrators outside of a sales process is important for their development.

“Reach out,” Albright added, highlighting part of his message in his fireside chat. “Use your network and see who’s connected to who. You really are only six degrees separated from the person you want and need to meet.”

“This year's HETMA Summit exceeded our expectations once again,” concluded Erin Maher-Moran, HETMA chair and IT manager of Classroom Technology at Johns Hopkins University. “The table discussions were incredibly valuable—higher-ed technology managers sharing practical solutions to today's most pressing challenges. You could see lightbulbs going off as colleagues connected over shared experiences with ethics, security, and strategic planning. It reinforced why this collaborative approach to professional development is so essential for our field.”