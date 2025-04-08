How Pro AV Is Innovating Learning Space: An InfoComm 2025 Showcase

Curious how Pro AV technology is transforming learning spaces? InfoComm 2025 , which takes place June 7-13 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL, will showcase just that, creating more engaging, interactive, and effective learning environments.

Across the trade show floor, attendees will have the opportunity to explore AV solutions for K-12, higher education, and corporate learning environments, including both physical and virtual spaces. A comprehensive education program will feature the HETMA Higher Education Summit, expertise from AV solution providers for learning spaces and technology managers from higher education institutions such as Johns Hopkins University, The Ohio State University, and UCLA. In addition, Integrated Experience Tours of the University of Central Florida will showcase the latest technology across the campus.

“The way people teach and learn continues to transform, and innovative technology is a major accelerator of that transformation. It allows us to learn across far distances, collaborate easier, and make content more engaging,” said Jenn Heinold, SVP, expositions, Americas, AVIXA, producer of InfoComm. “InfoComm 2025 is the forum for you to experience these pro AV solutions up close and learn directly from technology managers deploying these solutions in environments around the world.”

The HETMA Higher Education Summit is a two-day workshop on Monday, June 9 and Tuesday, June 10 that will bring together industry thought leaders and subject matter experts to examine topics such as ethics and accessibility, security and zero trust, and successful capital planning, in a broad program of panels and interactive breakout sessions. Registered HETMA Higher Education Summit attendees will receive a free ticket to the Higher Ed AV Awards taking place Monday night.

Additional programming focused on pro AV innovation in learning spaces will occur throughout the week at InfoComm.

In the session “ How to Go Big on AV at a Small School ” on Wednesday, June 11, AV professionals from five smaller higher education institutions will discuss the challenge of achieving more with less. They’ll offer advice on practical AV/IT solutions that attendees can use at their own colleges and universities.

On Thursday, June 12, “ Next-Gen Learning: The AI Frontier in AV/IT Solutions ” will explore the transformative influence of generative AI in education settings. The panel will address the challenges and opportunities that generative AI presents and its application and innovation in AV/IT currently redefining the educational landscape. The session will feature panelists from UCLA, USC, Crestron, Huddly, Panasonic, and Shure.

In “ Classroom Design Lab: Unlock the Future of AV Design with Hands-On Expertise ” on Wednesday, June 11, IT and AV specialists from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas and Prairie View A&M University will present an immersive examination of the transformative power of strategic AV design. The session will provide advice on how to develop future-proofed learning spaces utilizing innovative AV design, connectivity, and programming for classrooms, collaborative areas, and flexible learning environments. A hands-on lab session will let attendees gain firsthand experience with the technology.

George Johnson-Gamm and Jason Mathews, IT and AV specialists from The Ohio State University, will present “ From Hodgepodge to Future-Focused Through Small (and Affordable) AV Upgrades at Scale ” on Wednesday, June 11. They’ll demonstrate how the university’s college of engineering transformed from 11 departmental IT offices to a centralized resource, then faced budgetary issues that halted project work during and after the pandemic. They’ll discuss how they’re now adapting to the changing needs of faculty and students, and a limited budget, with a BYOD approach.

On the Technology Innovation Stage (Booth W2461), the free session Trend Forecast: Learning on Wednesday, June 11 will dive into the latest in learning technologies, examining how gamification, VR/AR, and social learning platforms are reshaping classrooms and making learning interactive and engaging.

Show floor tours led by Ryan Gray from Yavapai College will allow attendees to experience the latest technology trends and products for enhancing learning spaces, such as camera innovation, cloud technology, cybersecurity, livestreaming, and audio. Show floor tours take place 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 11 and Thursday, June 12 .