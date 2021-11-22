Amazing Lineup of Panels for AVN2 – December 9th - Register Today

December 9th, 2021, join AV Network Nation’s Tim Albright, AV Technology’s Cindy Davis, and Systems Contractor News’ Mark Pescatore, for AV Network Nation (AVN²), a one-day virtual experience. We've got a full lineup of engaging panels and keynotes, visit the virtual exhibit hall to learn about the products that will make a difference, and network with your peers. And of course, there are prizes to be had!

Snapshot of the Panels:

Morning Keynote: Perspective on the AV Economy

A fireside chat with AVIXA’s senior director of Market Intelligence, Sean Wargo, and AVNation’s Tim Albright. From global supply chain issues to labor shortages, there isn't an industry that has not felt an impact since the pandemic began. The AV industry has benefited from the world learning to collaborate via video, translating to the need for more advanced enterprise-wide unified communications in every vertical market. Remote deployment, management, monitoring, and data collection have become essential in this new era. Wargo and Albright will bring all of this and more into perspective as it relates to the AV economy now and in the future.

The State of AV and IT

While some say AV and IT have fully converged, for others, neither the physical infrastructure nor are the AV or IT departments there yet. This panel of subject matter experts will dig into where networked audio, video, and control are today and preview where they see AV over IP headed in the next two to three years and what challenges the industry faces.

The Future of Work and Learning

Collaboration is the cornerstone of workplace and education environments, and it's the charter of the audiovisual industry to provide solutions to enable the next-gen experience. From cameras, microphones, and speakers to a myriad of displays and content distribution, workplaces, schools, and universities rely on a unified approach to deliver an easy-to-use and truly equitable in-person and remote experience. This panel will discuss today's technology, work culture, pedagogy, and workflows and what is coming next. Learn about the systems you will be using and installing next year.

The Audio Ecosystem

Analog to digital and back again. Audio is both science and art. During this panel, our experts will look at the current state of audio and the entire ecosystem. We will look at cloud processing, audio transports, microphones, and speakers and how to ensure you get the most out of your next upgrade.

Future of Visualization

From direct view LED to projection mapping, video has come into a renaissance of its own. The future of video includes content creation, distribution, processing, and displays for different applications. Whether an interactive meeting space, an engaging lobby, or creating an immersive experience, this panel of experts will discuss more than just the "next resolution."

Wrap-Up/Passport to Prizes

Join us as we wrap-up the day’s programming, along with prize giveaways, courtesy of sponsors. All registered attendees are eligible, with winners selected randomly from a group that demonstrates the most active engagement with sponsors and programming.

