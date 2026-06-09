JUST IN: CTI Makes Its Second Pro AV Acquisition in Less Than a Month

CTI has acquired Texolve Digital of Oakmont, PA. Adding Texolve’s team, which provides broadcast engineering and integration at the highest level, will expand the broadcast media division’s ability to serve clients worldwide. It is CTI's second acquisition in less than a month, after acquiring Valley Communications Systems on May 19.

“I don’t think there’s another broadcast engineering and integration company in the U.S. that provides broadcast solutions for all the major league sports in their city," said John Laughlin, CEO of CTI. "It’s incredible: Texolve works with the [Pittsburgh] Penguins at Acrisure Stadium, the Steelers at PPG Paints Arena, and the Pirates at PNC Park. I can’t tell you how excited I am to bring this team into CTI’s broadcast division.

“Their focus on problem-solving and client satisfaction makes them a strong fit for the culture here at CTI. I can’t wait to see what they can do as part of our growing broadcast division, which already counts the NYSE, the Houston Rockets, the University of Michigan, and the Philadelphia Union among its clients.”

CTI's Whirlwind of Acquisitions

CTI has been one of the busiest Pro AV companies dating back to February 2024. CTI first acquired Vistacom of Allentown, PA, that month and a mere three months later, CTI acquired not one, but two companies, first, Advanced Systems Integration (ASI) to expand its Pro AV services to Minneapolis, and then San Antonio-based Digital Technology Solutions.

That momentum continued into 2025, when CTI acquired its 39th U.S. location in Delta AV, providing expanded coverage of the Pacific Northwest to Portland Metro Area. CTI also used 2025 to expand its West Coast operations with the acquisition of LightWerks and then extended its global reach with the acquisition of Candeo Vision of London in the U.K. This year already, CTI has made four acquisitions with this move following May's acquisition, which came on the heels of its April acquisition of Nomad AV Systems after the late March acquisition of Streamline Solutions, expanding its reach to Seattle.