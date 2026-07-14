Video Case Study: Martin Professional Lighting Sets Sail with Celebrity Solstice
Celebrity Cruises implements the first Martin MAC Encore Two fixtures produced, replacing 18 years of service from MAC 700 fixtures.
Celebrity Cruises has completed a major premium entertainment technology upgrade aboard Celebrity Solstice, installing a new Martin Professional lighting system as part of the ship’s extensive 45-day dry dock modernization. The project replaced the onboard theater’s original MAC 700 lights fixtures after nearly two decades of service with the newly released MAC Encore Two.
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As the first ship in Celebrity Cruises’ Solstice-class fleet, the vessel underwent a comprehensive refurbishment as part of Celebrity Cruises’ broader fleet modernization initiative, which included upgrades to accommodations, public spaces and onboard entertainment facilities. The ship’s theater hosts multiple productions every day, with lighting systems operating for six to eight hours continuously and supporting three to four performances daily. Because cruise ship environments place unique demands on technical systems, reliability and serviceability were key considerations throughout the specification process.
The upgraded rig is anchored by MAC Encore Two fixtures to support the next generation of onboard entertainment, with Celebrity Cruises receiving the very first units produced and delivered from the factory. MAC Aura XIP fixtures were also selected to complement the Encore Two profile fixtures and provide additional creative flexibility throughout the theater. Together, the system delivers improved brightness, color consistency and effects capabilities while maintaining the reliability required for continuous operation at sea.
For an in-depth look at the installation, and to hear from those involved, watch the video below.
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