How Coastal Source Is Setting 'a New Standard for Outdoor Audio Performance'

Coastal Source launched its 1000 Series Bollards. This new 1000 Series delivers outdoor audio performance through enhanced fidelity, increased power handling, deeper bass response, and unmatched environmental durability. Designed with flexibility for integrators in mind, the 1000 Series offers six configurable module options and multiple installation methods, including landscape, hardscape, and partially buried applications. Integrators can easily tailor system performance and aesthetics to suit a wide range of residential and commercial outdoor environments.

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"The 1000 Series represents a major milestone for Coastal Source and for outdoor audio as a category," said Franco D’Ascanio, CEO of Coastal Source. "We challenged ourselves to create a system that delivers the emotional impact, clarity, and dynamic range people expect from premium indoor listening environments while maintaining the durability required for the outdoors. The result is a platform that elevates every outdoor entertainment experience."

Leveraging technology developed for the company’s flagship 12.0 Line Source Bollard, the 1000 series incorporates a weatherized ribbon tweeter that delivers exceptional detail, clarity, and dynamic range across the listening spectrum. Combined with advanced acoustic suspension architecture and force-canceling bass technology, the system produces powerful low-frequency performance, natural vocal reproduction, and remarkable musical accuracy.

(Image credit: Coastal Source)

The series features sealed elliptical enclosures constructed from Coastal Source's proprietary color-through rotomolded composite material. Engineered to withstand harsh coastal conditions, the enclosure provides superior protection against moisture, UV exposure, temperature extremes, and corrosion while maintaining a refined architectural appearance.

The platform integrates seamlessly with Coastal Source's patented Plug+Play ecosystem and Uni-Connect cabling technology, enabling faster installation, simplified expansion, and long-term system reliability.

Engineered for demanding outdoor environments and designed to deliver extraordinary listening experiences, the 1000 Series Bollards provide dealers, designers, and homeowners with a powerful new solution for premium outdoor entertainment. Combining exceptional sound quality, architectural flexibility, and Coastal Source's legendary durability, the 1000 Series establishes a new benchmark for outdoor loudspeaker performance.