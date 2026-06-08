Pro AV Newsmakers: A Ricoh Acquisition and Riedel Networks' New CEO

We know, InfoComm prep is in full force. You may have missed some of the big news last week, but fear not. SCN and AV Network has you covered with our weekly check in on Pro AV's biggest newsmakers.

Before we get to that, June opened with Other World Computing (OWC) acquiring PowerON Services , known for its IT asset disposition (ITAD), trade-in, reverse logistics, refurbishment, and technology value recovery solutions. The PowerOn acquisition is an ideal enhancement to OWC’s SellYourMac.com (SYM), a purchaser and reseller of used Apple computers, iPhones, and iPads. Want to know more? Click here.

That was followed by an acquisition by SCN Top 50 Systems Integrator, Ricoh. Ricoh Company and Ricoh Asia Pacific acquired Global Vision Multimedia Group, a specialized provider of audiovisual and multimedia integration services with expertise across the Asia-Pacific region. The acquisition accelerates Ricoh's expansion of its workplace services portfolio and service delivery footprint in the region.

Founded in 2016, Global Vision Multimedia brings end-to-end services spanning design, integration, and ongoing support for AV and multimedia solutions and over 140 experts across the region. Global Vision Multimedia serves multinational corporations and regional enterprises across multiple industry sectors, supported by deep local expertise and the ability to centrally manage complex, multi-country projects, ensuring consistent, high-quality service delivery across the region.

By integrating Global Vision Multimedia's strong regional track record and complementary capabilities with Ricoh's global workplace services portfolio, Ricoh further strengthens its position as a global integrator, meeting the needs, challenges and ambitions of customers across the Asia-Pacific region.

Now, on with the show.

People News

(Image credit: Future)

ASG Promotes Joe Marchitto to Western Regional CTO

(Image credit: Advanced Systems Group)

Advanced Systems Group (ASG) has promoted Joe Marchitto to Western Regional CTO. In this new leadership role, Marchitto’s is working on advancing tools, workflows, and engineering alignment across the organization.

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Marchitto will oversees the management and evolution of ASG’s system design across both pre and post-sales functions to streamline project execution, deepen engineering engagement, and deliver a more seamless and responsive client experience. He works closely with ASG professional services manager Rob Wentz to align team objectives for the upcoming year, while continuing to support pre-sales engineering on the West Coast.

He previously served as CTO-strategic accounts, where he provided pre-sales engineering support for enterprise clients across the West Coast. Marchitto became a trusted advisor to customers, navigating complex technical environments and helping design solutions that balanced performance, scalability, and cost.

CODA Audio USA Appoints Mark Meding

(Image credit: CODA Audio)

CODA Audio appointed Mark Meding as managing director of CODA Audio USA. In this role, Meding leads the company’s continued strategic expansion across North America, with a focus on further strengthening market presence, developing channel partnerships, and driving sustainable revenue growth.



With more than 30 years of experience in the professional audio and AV industry, Meding brings a proven track record spanning business ownership, sales management, product management, and business development. Throughout his career, he has built strong relationships across manufacturers, integrators, consultants, and distribution partners, perfectly positioning him to accelerate CODA Audio’s growth in the region.

Live Technology Appoints Curtis Lewis

(Image credit: Live Technology)

Live Technology, supplier to the audio, lighting, and video markets, appointed Curtis Lewis to the position of lighting sales manager. Lewis represents Live Technology’s extensive lighting portfolio, with a focus on supporting and supplying new and existing customers, including maintaining and developing close relationships with lighting designers.



With 25 years experience in lighting sales, Lewis brings a proven track record of success to Live Technology. While dealing across the board with all of Live Technology’s distributed lighting brands (Elation, Obsidian, Robert Juliat, Stage Smarts, Martin, and JEM) he takes the lead for the company on Elation products, with a view to accelerating the brand’s growth in the UK market.

Gudrun Scharler Appointed CEO of Riedel Networks

(Image credit: Riedel Communications)

The Riedel Group today announced the appointment of Gudrun Scharler as CEO of Riedel Networks. She succeeds Michael Martens, who has led Riedel Networks since 2012 and will support a structured handover through the end of August.

Scharler brings extensive executive experience from leading telecommunications and technology companies, where she has improved operational performance, led customer-focused transformation, and managed complex organizations. Her track record includes key roles at Unitymedia, where she served as chief operations officer, as well as senior leadership positions at Nets Group, E-Plus, Sunrise Communications, and Telefónica Germany. Most recently, she expanded her leadership experience through roles at Canyon Bicycles and P2 eBike GmbH.

Company News

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mason Technologies Breaks Ground on New HQ

Mason Technologies broke ground in May for its future corporate headquarters in the Long Island Innovation Park at Hauppauge, NY. The groundbreaking ceremony brought together business leaders, industry organizations, and government officials from across Long Island to celebrate the company’s continued success and investment in the region.

Its new HQ will be a 69,000-square-foot building with a 2,800 square-foot atrium and a dedicated exhibition and event space intended for networking, collaboration, and technology demonstrations.

The company’s mission has always been to work with individuals and organizations who help change the world, primarily in healthcare spaces, higher education, and government projects. Founded in 2002 by CEO Jennifer Mason with just two employees, Mason Technologies now has locations in four states and 275 W-2 employees, with plans for continued growth as construction moves forward on the new facility.