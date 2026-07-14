Haivision Unveils Premium Version of Play ISR Full-Motion Video Player

In case you missed it, Haivision Play ISR Premium was recently introduced. The new enhanced version of the Play ISR software-based, low-latency video player delivers advanced ISR video analysis, collaboration, and situational awareness capabilities for mission-critical operations.

[Convergence: What's Next?]

“Haivision Play ISR Premium gives ISR analysts the advanced tools they need to quickly understand, collaborate, and act on time-sensitive video intelligence,” said Brian Henry, president at Haivision MCS. “As part of Haivision’s growing ISR ecosystem, Play ISR Premium helps users improve situational awareness and make faster, more confident operational decisions in mission-critical environments.”

Designed for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) professionals in defense, public safety, and security operations, Play ISR enables users to view full-motion video (FMV) and embedded key-length-value (KLV) metadata in real-time. With Play ISR Premium, Haivision is expanding its AI-enabled ISR video ecosystem to deliver powerful processing, exploitation, and dissemination (PED) tools.

As ISR teams manage growing volumes of live video and metadata in increasingly time-sensitive operational environments, organizations require more efficient tools to review, analyze, and act on vital information. Purpose-built for tactical ISR analysts, systems engineers, and operational teams, Play ISR Premium features interactive mapping, annotation, recording, and collaboration capabilities designed to support faster operational assessment and more informed decision-making.

Designed for ISR teams that require rapid video review, collaborative analysis, and streamlined access to essential ISR data, Play ISR Premium introduces a comprehensive set of advanced operational capabilities, including interactive mapping, advanced annotations, integrated recording tools, zoom and pan controls, advanced timeline, and snapshot capture.

Play ISR Premium is part of Haivision’s AI-enabled ISR video ecosystem, which includes the Makito video encoder series for streaming from platforms and sensors, Kraken X1 Rugged for real-time AI-powered video processing, and the Kobra video operations platform for tactical operations and situational awareness.