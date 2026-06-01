June Opens with Pro AV Acquisition News: OWC Expands with Addition of PowerOn Services

Other World Computing (OWC) has acquired PowerON Services , known for its IT asset disposition (ITAD), trade-in, reverse logistics, refurbishment, and technology value recovery solutions. The PowerOn acquisition is an ideal enhancement to OWC’s SellYourMac.com (SYM), a purchaser and reseller of used Apple computers, iPhones, and iPads. Together, the three will ensure organizations have access to the best ways to upgrade, reuse, recover, deploy, and manage technology so they can save money, reduce complexity, remain agile, and keep more equipment out of landfills.

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Founded in 1994, PowerON specializes in the movement, processing, refurbishment, and responsible recycling of used computing, mobile, and consumer electronic devices. Headquartered in Roseville, CA, just outside Sacramento, the company operates a primary processing facility supported by a network of third-party partner facilities serving customers across the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific regions.

“We’ve spent over 30 years helping consumers, educational customers, and corporations recover value and extend product lifecycles, along with designing programs for computing manufacturers to divert an incredible amount of technology from the landfill back into the reuse market,” said Brent Kelley, founder and CEO, PowerON Services. “What excited us about OWC is that they’ve always been at the forefront of extending the usability of technology, which meshes so well with our reuse-first philosophies. They understand that great technology shouldn’t have a short lifespan, customers deserve smarter and more sustainable solutions, and doing the right thing for the environment can absolutely go hand-in-hand with building a strong global business.”

As part of the OWC family of companies, PowerOn's operational and services footprint will be dramatically expanded across America and around the world. PowerON’s comprehensive service offerings include customized and turnkey product take-back programs, value recovery solutions, reuse strategies, reverse logistics, repair services, secure data destruction, recycling, de-manufacturing, and brand protection initiatives. The company’s leadership team brings more than 100 years of combined experience across the ITAD and trade-in industries, with expertise spanning global sales, software development, customer service, logistics, value forecasting, design, marketing, and data security. This collaborative and multidisciplinary approach enables PowerON to deliver reuse and recycling solutions while helping clients maximize value recovery and support sustainability goals.

“What Brent and the PowerON team have built is really special because they understand this business isn’t just about recycling hardware. It’s about helping organizations get more value out of the technology they already own, keeping good equipment working longer, protecting data properly, reducing unnecessary waste, and creating smarter lifecycle strategies from beginning to end,” said Larry O’Connor, founder and CEO, OWC. “OWC was founded on this belief, and we are delighted to bring an organization of PowerON’s caliber into the fold, as we endeavor to grow and enhance our capabilities in these areas.”

Bringing PowerON into OWC brings together two companies that believe technology should last longer, deliver more value, and create less waste. By combining OWC’s data storage, memory cards and readers, connectivity, expansion, software and apps, accessories, and services with PowerON’s take-back programs, ITAD services, reverse logistics, and value recovery experience and expertise, the two companies will enable customers to achieve a more complete technology lifecycle ecosystem built around smarter reuse, sustainability, and long-term ROI.