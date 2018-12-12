Road to ISE: Yamaha UC

In our series of #RoadtoISE blogs, we're talking with exhibitors about the hottest technologies and trends they're looking to see at ISE 2019.

Q&A with Phil Marechal, Vice President of Business Development and Product Management, Yamaha Unified Communications

Q: Why ISE?

Phil Marechal: ISE is the culmination of technology and collaboration, two topics Yamaha UC embraces. Not only is the expo a great place to demonstrate the latest in UC&C solutions from our product portfolio, but it’s also a great place to learn about the future of our industry through the various educational and training sessions presented during the show.

Q: What is the most exciting trend you expect to see at the show?

PM: The hottest trend we predict at the show is the deeper integration of artificial intelligence into the UC&C process. The AI-enhanced collaboration technology being used in huddle and conference rooms is morphing them into smart rooms with capabilities ranging from facial recognition to automatically identify the meeting participants to combining audio and video information to create new automated services such as automated transcriptions that also identify who is speaking, and much more. This technology is very exciting but needs to be thoroughly vetted and secured before enterprises and other organizations can take full advantage.

Q: How will your solutions inspire integrators?

PM: Our solutions are making the integrators’ jobs easier. For example, the CS-700 video sound bar is an all-in-one AV conferencing platform that is easy to mount, deploy, and use —allowing integrators to quickly scale to a large number of rooms and save time and money during the installation process. Additionally, Yamaha UC offers integrators a comprehensive portfolio that supports any collaboration application, from huddle rooms and conference rooms, to boardrooms and classrooms to personal, portable remote conferencing—ultimately simplifying the technology specification across an organization without sacrificing quality or intuitiveness.

Q: How will your solutions inspire tech managers?

PM: Yamaha UC is making tech managers’ jobs easier by creating products that not only optimize audio, video, and collaboration capabilities but also are easy to install, deploy, and manage remotely. These capabilities are designed to streamline tech managers’ daily responsibilities and decrease the workload that comes with managing more rooms with more AV assets.

