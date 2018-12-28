Road to ISE: Lifesize

In our series of #RoadtoISE blogs, we're talking with exhibitors about the hottest technologies and trends they're looking to see at ISE 2019.

Michael Helmbrecht

Q&A with Michael Helmbrecht, COO, Lifesize.

Q: Why ISE?

MICHAEL HELMBRECHT: ISE provides a chance for our company to truly tap into global trends and driving forces behind the AV and systems integration market. While Lifesize is based in North America, we still strive to maintain a 360-degree view of innovation and ways to continuously improve, a goal that can only be achieved by deepening our understanding of how the world is adapting in this new age of radical technological change. ISE provides an opportunity to both learn and interact with top professionals from around the globe, while concurrently showcasing our best-in-class offerings that we have proudly worked on over the 2018 calendar year.

Q: What is the most exciting trend you expect to see at the show?

MH: For unified communications, I’m excited to get a peek into the future of AI in the meeting room. We’ve rolled out some really interesting AI functionality, and we’re just scratching the surface of what can be done using machine learning and machine vision in the meeting room. Crossing into the digital signage pavilion, I’m always in awe of the sharpness of the massive digital displays throughout the show floor. This year will be even better imagining them connected to the 4K Lifesize Icon 700 conference room system and 4K cloud service. On that note, if anyone from digital signage is interested in teaming up to try out the world’s first 4K video call on a larger than life display, please get in touch.

Q: How will your solutions inspire integrators?

MH: There is a lot for integrators to be excited about from the 2019 Lifesize portfolio. First and foremost, our new 4K architecture and 4K conference room system presents the absolute best quality that’s ever been seen in a conference room. Integrators looking to truly wow their clients will have to seriously consider why they’d ever outfit a room with anything other than the compete Lifesize 4K solution. Integrators will also want to take a close look at the new Lifesize Dash small huddle room solution. With customizable camera and audio options, integrators can now design a solution ranging from the best in class 4K video of the Lifesize Icon 700 all the way down to the ultra-affordable Chromebox based Lifesize Dash room kit.

Lifesize Icon 700 represents the flagship technology in a new line of next-generation Lifesize offerings.

Q: How will your solutions inspire tech managers?

MH: Business leaders and tech managers have been searching for a seamless transition from Skype for Business to Microsoft Teams, and we have an amazing new integration to add to our leading Microsoft integration ecosystem. Just announced for ISE, we now support scheduling and making Lifesize calls right from within the Microsoft Teams workflow. This is a serious benefit to anyone that has standardized around the Microsoft Office Suite as it allows Teams to make use of the best-in-class video and audio quality from Lifesize without adding complexity to your collaboration ecosystem. And anyone that steps foot near booth 11-D150 will instantly be drawn to the incredible quality of the new Lifesize Icon 700 conference room system running on the new 4K Lifesize cloud service. 4K video clarity and 4K full-motion content sharing sets the bar 10X above anything else you’ve ever seen in the meeting room—you have to see it to believe it.

To learn more, visit Lifesize at Stand 11-D150 at ISE 2019.