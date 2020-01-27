Road to ISE 2020: Peerless-AV

In our series of #RoadtoISE blogs, we're talking with exhibitors about the hottest technologies and trends they're looking to see at ISE 2020.

Q&A with Melinda Von Horvath, Vice President Sales & Marketing EMEA, Peerless-AV.

Q: Why ISE 2020?

MELINDA VON HORVATH: There’s no other show in the world that compares to ISE in terms of size and success. Certainly, for Peerless-AV, it’s the chance to showcase our expertise in exciting growth areas such as LED, and it’s the time in the year where we get to see and learn who is bringing what new technologies to market, how they’re producing them, and how we can support them.

It’s the last year in Amsterdam so every exhibitor will be going all out to make sure they have the best year yet and leave a lasting impression. I’m so excited about our stand and the choice of products and solutions we’ll be exhibiting. In addition to new outdoor display introductions, we’ll be showcasing "wow" factor dvLED video wall solutions—including a curved floor to ceiling LED wall and an in-window LED wall on a floor track system—supported by our custom dvLED mounting systems and the Seamless by Peerless-AV design consultancy program.

It will be a shame to say goodbye to the RAI, being an Amsterdammer myself, but Fira in Barcelona is a fantastic venue and one ISE can grow into. 2021 will be interesting for everyone as we all find our feet in a new venue and location.

Q: What is the most exciting trend you expect to see at the show?

MV: dvLED displays are decreasing in cost and, aside from becoming more common in general, they are also becoming more cutting-edge. dvLED displays are creating immersive experiences and are allowing for far more creative, custom implementation. Today’s precision engineered mounts can not only support curved configurations (concave and convex) and moveable (trolleys, pivots, floor and ceiling track), but adapt to a wide range of potentials, including recessed, front and rear serviceable, floor standing, floor to wall, floor to ceiling and ceiling suspended and more.

Q: How will your solutions inspire integrators?

MV: We constantly strive to improve the versatility and ease of use of our products, and listen to feedback from installers and integrators. Our range of products on show at ISE, especially the LED mounts, will inspire integrators to be more creative in their projects, knowing that they have the Seamless design consultancy support from Peerless-AV to ensure a successful result.

Peerless-AV says it has seen an "exciting uptake" in its dvLED Video Wall design consultancy program, Seamless by Peerless-AV. (Image credit: Peerless-AV)

Q: How will your solutions inspire tech managers?

MV: At ISE 2020, Peerless-AV will offer expert best practice advice to tech managers on choosing the right mounting solution for their application needs. A mount can make or break the viewing experience. A successful LFD or Video Wall installation is safe, easy to view and appealing to the eye—and to meet those requirements, it is vital to select the right mount.

