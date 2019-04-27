InfoComm Inspo: Williams AV

In our series of #InfoCommInspo blogs, we're getting inspired by InfoComm 2019 exhibitors and learning what trends they expect to see at the show—plus a special sneak preview of what they'll show in their booths.

Rob Sheeley

Q&A with Rob Sheeley, CEO, Williams AV

Q: What about InfoComm inspires you?

ROB SHEELEY: The best part of InfoComm is the opportunity to network with our North American dealers and integrators. So many of our best product ideas originate from talking with integrators and hearing the challenges they face in providing technology solutions to their customers. Every year, we discover something new that is challenging them, and this often leads to a new product idea. The second best part of InfoComm is getting real market validation on our new products. I just love seeing the immediate channel reaction. It truly helps us gauge how well we are doing, helps us learn from our product-development hits and misses.

Q: What is the most exciting trend you expect to see at the show?

RS: InfoComm is the perfect blend of manufacturers, distributors, dealers, and integrators who see and share the real trends in our business. This might be the year when AV over IP really starts to take off. There remain a few standards issues to settle, but the world of AV is definitely ready for it.

Williams Sound has introduced the FM+ assistive listening system, what it says is the industry’s first system able to broadcast both FM and Wi-Fi audio from a single source.

Q: How will your solutions inspire integrators?

RS: Our best solutions have always been those that enable integrators to provide creative solutions for their customers. In a world of plug-and-play AV appliances, it is becoming increasingly difficult for them to provide customers with unique solutions and still make money. This year at InfoComm, we are launching some brilliant new products that totally redefine assistive listening and how integrators integrate those products. We also will be showing a new AI assistive listening system that rethinks what assistive listening can be in the future. We plan to introduce the industry's first Bluetooth Wireless Access Point (B-WAP) as well, encouraging integrators to rethink how they design Bluetooth into their projects.

Q: How will your solutions inspire tech managers?

RS: We inspire by giving tech managers simple, reliable solutions that are easy to use. That pretty much says it all.



To learn more, visit Williams AV in Booth 3320 at InfoComm 2019.