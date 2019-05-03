InfoComm Inspo: Black Box

In our series of #InfoCommInspo blogs, we're getting inspired by InfoComm 2019 exhibitors and learning what trends they expect to see at the show—plus a special sneak preview of what they'll show in their booths.

Jonathan McCune

Q&A with Jonathan McCune, Director of Product Management, AV and Infrastructure, Black Box.

Q: What about InfoComm inspires you?

JONATHAN MCCUNE: Given its size and historical success, InfoComm is simply the best single venue in North America in which to exhibit and see the latest AV technologies and use cases. As such, the show gives us a great opportunity to highlight how our products deliver the benefits of AV over IP, with integrated security worthy of mission-critical applications and implementations.

Q: What is the most exciting trend you expect to see at the show?

JM: We expect to see a continuation of AV over IP as a major trend with increased emphasis of the convergence with respect to networked AV and IT. While it’s not as new as interactive AV with personalized content delivery or recent advancements in display/resolutions, both of which are intriguing, the ongoing convergence of networked AV and IT remains exciting because it continues to bring new benefits to a wide variety of applications. With a commitment to best practices and a secure solution, applications across government, education, healthcare, food service, and others can take full advantage of AV over IP.

Black Box to demonstrate its iCOMPEL digital signage platform at InfoComm 2019.

Q: How will your solutions inspire integrators?

JM: Black Box solutions inspire integrators not only because they are flexible, scalable, and priced competitively, but also because they are easy to use and backed by expert support. We offer an extensive portfolio of AV-over-IP technologies with the flexibility and functionality to adapt to varying customer requirements and evolving technical environments. With intuitive interfaces and exceptional interoperability, solutions such as our iCOMPEL digital signage platform with its powerful content management system also simplify integrators’ navigation of the industry’s shift to IP.

Q: How will your solutions inspire tech managers?

JM: For tech managers, our products offer ease of deployment and management in both 1G and 10G IP networks, providing high-performance AV no matter the network bandwidth. Black Box customers can be confident that they are deploying secure, reliable, and straightforward solutions that enhance communications and visualization system wide.

