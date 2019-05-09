InfoComm Inspo: 1Beyond

In our series of #InfoCommInspo blogs, we're getting inspired by InfoComm 2019 exhibitors and learning what trends they expect to see at the show—plus a special sneak preview of what they'll show in their booths.

Rony Sebok

Q&A with Rony Sebok, Vice President, 1Beyond.

Q: What about InfoComm inspires you?

RONY SEBOK: The new technology, the ideas, the people, all in one place, inspire us to evolve and innovate. InfoComm is the place to see new technology and meet the key players in the industry.

I'm always excited, as I walk around the show floor, to see things I hadn't heard of before and to learn more about incipient technology that, in a few years time will be ubiquitous. It's where we've met some of our best customers and solidified our vendor partnerships.

And, it's where our future product development ideas come from: mixing comments from customers with tech we see to evolve and build on what we already have.

Q: What is the most exciting trend you expect to see at the show?

RS: AV over IT and AI for AV—and we're happy to say that 1 Beyond is a player in both spheres. The days of pulling multiple cables for power, control, video, and audio are soon a thing of the past.

With AV over IT, all devices just connect to the network and, voila, they get power and the audio and video can be routed and accessible anywhere. It seems like magic, but it's reality. This greatly simplifies the AV installer's job, reduces points of failure, and makes it easier to upgrade and swap out equipment.

Doing more in software and less in dedicated hardware is also a big deal: functionality improvements are just a download away. And systems with "smarts" will reduce the need for manual operators so more can be done with fewer resources.

1Beyond will showcase its Automate VX at InfoComm 2019.

Q: How will your solutions inspire integrators?

RS: People are inspired by novel approaches to age old problems. As David Brooks wrote: "There’s a thrilling feeling of elevation, a burst of energy, an awareness of enlarged possibilities."

That is what our solutions offer. We have seen, time again during demos, people say "wow". They tell us our solutions solve problems they've had that they didn't know technology could address just yet.

Our solutions enable integrators to offer turnkey, fully automated camera tracking without any custom programming for any size and shape of room at lower cost to the end customer than ever before.

Q: How will your solutions inspire tech managers?

RS: From the same David Brooks opinion piece: "The person in the grip of inspiration has received...some new perception...along with the feeling that he/she is capable of more than he/she thought."

How many times has the tech manager been asked to be in three places at once to support important meetings that all require AV support? Now imagine a technology that eliminates the need for a camera crew or AV crew yet gives the same experience with clean cuts and camera movement, that can be monitored and administered from a central location, as needed.

The tech manager becomes a hero "capable of more than he/she thought". They can provide a space where people can meet and present without even being aware of the tech in the room and get the quality of service of a manned production.

That's what 1 Beyond's automated cameras (AutoTracker, AutoFramer and a yet-un-announced new camera) offer, and what the Automate VX and Automate Select solutions bring.

We look forward to meeting, inspiring and being inspired by all who visit our booth.

To learn more, visit 1Beyond in Booth 5474 at InfoComm 2019.