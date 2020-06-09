InfoComm Connections: ZeeVee

In our series of InfoComm Connected blogs, we're chatting with InfoComm 2020 exhibitors to see why you should virtually visit their booths—plus, you're getting a preview of their latest innovations.

Bob Michaels

Q&A with Bob Michaels, President and CEO, ZeeVee.

Q: Why should attendees connect with you virtually?

BOB MICHAELS: ZeeVee has, without question, the greatest depth of practical experience across the industry with IP-based applications and actual customer installs. We offer the industry’s most comprehensive offering of AV distribution solutions—covering AVoIP, video streaming and RF applications—that will meet and/or exceed end-user expectations. We are not ‘tied down’ to a single platform portfolio as are the majority of equipment providers. Business may be slowed, but by no means has it stopped. In many senses, the timing to meet with us could not be better as global markets slowly and cautiously come back to life.

Customers and potential customers that have been utilizing "down time" to plan for when things open up are now preparing to move forward with delayed and even new projects. COVID-19 has certainly changed the business landscape and we are especially pleased that AVIXA leadership defined a practical way to preserve this important opportunity for integrators and end users to meet with various solutions providers.

Q: What's the one product you're introducing that attendees should see and why?

BM: For InfoComm Connected, we will feature several major enhancements to our ZyPer Management Platform (ZMP). Simplicity is rapidly becoming the rule of the day and the ZMP is the most comprehensive and easy to use AVoIP control system. It is, of course, compatible with all of our IP-based products and readily utilized with all branded control platforms. Customers can select a ZeeVee hardware option or port our VM software onto their own platform.

ZeeVee ZyPer Management Platform 2.1 (Image credit: ZeeVee)

Upgrades include a video preview function that makes it easier to constantly identify and monitor content and a multiview text overlay function that enables the addition of varied descriptions, custom labels and branding simultaneously over onscreen video delivered to multiple monitors. Simple Network Management Protocol (SNMP), and enhanced network and security capabilities are now standard features as well.



