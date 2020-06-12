InfoComm Connections: Christie

In our series of InfoComm Connected blogs, we're chatting with InfoComm 2020 exhibitors to see why you should virtually visit their booths—plus, you're getting a preview of their latest innovations.

Arlonna Seymour

Q&A with Arlonna Seymour, Senior Director, Corporate Marketing, Christie.

Q: Why should attendees connect with you virtually?

ARLONNA SEYMOUR: Christie is excited to bring our usual energy and excitement to our InfoComm Connected virtual booth, where visitors can check out our latest solutions and product launches—such as our new pro AV projector, two new software releases, and our suite of solutions designed to work seamlessly together to create the best shared experiences.

Whether visitors are interested in learning more about a specific technology or an application-specific solution, we will be available to answer questions and showcase products virtually. We understand during this time, it’s not business as usual, but we look forward to connecting online, until we can meet again in-person.

Q: What's the one product you're introducing that attendees should see and why?

(Image credit: Christie)

AS: We’re launching a new pro AV projector—an all-in-one solution with ground-breaking features that will truly surprise you.

We’re excited to welcome guests to our virtual booth at InfoComm Connected on June 16th for the global debut of the legendary new Christie Griffyn.

To learn more, virtually visit Christie at InfoComm 2020 Connected.

To read more InfoComm Connected stories, visit avnetwork.com/tag/infocomm.