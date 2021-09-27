InfoComm 21 Inspo: Kramer

Kramer discusses InfoComm 2021 trends and what attendees can expect to see in their booth.

Q&A with Clint Hoffman, president of Kramer North America

Clint Hoffman, president of Kramer North America (Image credit: Kramer)

Q: What about InfoComm inspires you?

Clint Hoffman: The ability to meet so many of our partners at one time over a few intense days and tell the story of Kramer for the coming year. And, this year our story is the best ever as Kramer was recently purchased and we are now an entirely new company with an entirely new focus.

Q: What is the most exciting trend you expect to see at the show?

CH: Generation H, as Kramer is calling it—The Hybrid World. Bringing the physical and digital worlds together, which we are calling the new Physidigi experience.

Q: How will your solutions inspire integrators?

CH: We are following four megatrends we see in the market and our entire focus from product development is now built around those four megatrends. They are:

Generation H

Always-on collaboration

Seamless technology

Mission-critical communications.

Q: How will your solutions inspire tech managers?

CH: The same way they will inspire the integrators. The megatrends are about what the tech managers need in the new evolution of the Pro AV/IT world, and integrators will be supplying the tech managers with these exciting new solutions.

