InfoComm 21 Inspo: Hall Technologies

Ken Eagle (Image credit: Hall Technologies)

Q&A with Ken Eagle, Vice President of Technology, Hall Technologies

What about InfoComm inspires you?

Ken Eagle: Since its inception, InfoComm has been synonymous with innovation. It gives the industry a platform, on a massive scale, to energize attendees and motivate exhibitors to develop the “next best thing” through experiencing the latest innovations firsthand. This year, InfoComm also highlights the importance of human connection. Being able to reconnect with colleagues, customers, friends, and other industry professionals after nearly two years is something the industry is anxiously awaiting.

What is the most exciting trend you expect to see at the show?

Escalated to the forefront by the pandemic, unified communications technologies now permeate nearly every vertical that AV touches. We expect to see innovation in this field and new collaboration between products, technologies, and manufacturers.

How will your solutions inspire integrators?

Hall is dedicated to inspiring integrators through action. We have invested heavily in reinforcing our commitment to engineering innovative technology that will disrupt the “the way it has been done” mentality. Our new hardware solutions will easily integrate with our new software to create seamless AV ecosystems and a better end-user experience. These will allow integrators to expand, create workflow efficiencies, and add new revenue streams that might not have been previously available.

HIVE Control analytics (Image credit: Hall Technologies)

How will your solutions inspire tech managers?

Over the past few years, we’ve witnessed a trend in the convergence of multiple communication technologies into fewer combined solutions. Hall has answered this call by launching solutions that will allow tech managers to deploy and manage their systems’ assets over one communication medium. Lead by arguably the industry’s most powerful cloud-native control platform and asset management tool, Hall Technologies will help position tech managers for greater success and further elevate their importance in the market.

