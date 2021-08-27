In this edition of AVNetwork Tech Talk, AVNation’s Tim Albright welcomes Ken Eagle, VP of Technology for Hall Technologies, who discusses why he recently joined the company, how Hall’s new EMCEE200 presentation switcher and HIVE control system are changing the way people work in education and other verticals, and what the company has planned for InfoComm 2021.

