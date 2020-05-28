Finding the Good

It feels awfully weird that our June issue is here and I’m not thinking about InfoComm, InfoComm, InfoComm 24/7. At this point in May, I’d typically be pontificating about how happy I am to be seeing my #AVTweeps, the power of in-person networking, all the insane new products and trends I want to see at the show, and what sessions I plan to attend to get my learn on.

Instead, I’m dreaming of the days when we can all reconnect in person—which likely won’t be anytime soon. But when I start feeling down, I lift myself up by thinking of all of the good that pro AV groups are doing during the pandemic.

Organizations like AVIXA and manufacturers like Extron, Harman, Meyer Sound, and QSC are offering free training—some even on a daily basis. It’s uplifting to see these companies helping integrators, consultants, and technology managers gain new skills during this time.

Integrators and pro AV manufacturers alike have stepped up to provide personal protective equipment (PPE). AtlasIED, for example, has received over 10,000 requests for face shields for front-line workers—and the company’s staff is working diligently to fill those orders. At the beginning of April, Draper had donated 1,200 masks to a local hospital—both paper and N95 masks—and members of its staff were putting their sewing skills to good use and making masks for those in need.

Companies are making donations, whether of money, time, or resources. Sound Productions, for example, contributed 5,000 meals to help those affected by COVID-19 through a donation to Children’s Hunger Fund, an organization that equips church leaders and volunteers with tools and resources to deliver food and the gospel to suffering children and families.

Finally, many individuals have answered the call for help. Websites have been created that explain what resources are available for AV pros experiencing hardship during the COVID-19 crisis. A group of #AVTweeps—including Gabe Moronta and Mark Coxon, CTS-D, CTS-I—even started a free job listing site to help out-of-work technology professionals land their next gig. The site is completely free and features both candidates and opportunities. Check it out at avjobmatch.com.

As Mr. Rogers said, “Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.” I’m proud to say that when I look around, I see so many in this industry who are helping.

