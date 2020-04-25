In response to the quarantine imposed by the COVID-19 crisis, many companies have begun offering virtual training programs both for their products and for AV skills and practices in general. Some vendors have also opened up their regular online classes for free, allowing industry members to learn while in lockdown.

Year-Round Pro AV Education Resources

Advanced Systems Group Remote Control Interview Series

Anixter University

AtlasIED Training and Education

Atlona Training Portal

AVIXA Online Training

Christie University

Extron Online Training

Harman Professional University

Kramer Academy

L-Acoustics Trainings

Lea Professional Online User's Guide

Lectrosonics Wireless Side Chats

Meyer Sound Webinar Archives

Netgear Academy

Planar Academy

PSNI's Re-Define Your Classroom

QSC Online Training

SDVoE Academy

Shure Pro Audio Certification

Vanco Training Center

Xilica Certified