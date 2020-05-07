UPDATED: AtlasIED to Offer Face Shields to Front-Line Workers

Update: As of April 30, 2020, AtlasIED has received over 100,000 requests for face shields for front-line workers. The company is working diligently to fill as many requests as it can for at least the next 4 to 5 weeks.

For a deeper dive into the requests AtlasIED has received, view the map below.

(Image credit: AtlasIED)

AtlasIED is providing complimentary face shields—or WINshields, as the company calls them—to the front-line workers who need them.

AtlasIED WINshield (Image credit: AtlasIED)

"We are grateful for all the first responders and front-line workers who are fighting daily to save lives and support our country’s recovery," said Gina Sansivero, vice president of marketing and communication at AtlasIED. "We are working hard to keep these in stock and to ship them to as many locations as needed. Please request only what you require at this time. We will try our best to honor all requests. Healthcare facilities will be our first priority with WINshields."

The company is making the shields in its Ennis, TX, facility and will continue to do so as long as there is a demand. WINshields can be requested by visiting atlasied.com and clicking on the "Face Shield Request" button.

