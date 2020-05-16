Sound Productions Donates 5,000 Meals to Children's Hunger Fund

Sound Productions contributed 5,000 meals to help those affected by COVID-19 through a donation to Children’s Hunger Fund.

"This global pandemic has affected millions of people in a variety of ways, with large numbers facing loss of employment. Many of those impacted are our neighbors, friends, and customers. The loss of stable income increases uncertainty in an already stressful and uncertain time. As food instability continues to rise, we knew we needed to focus on helping people get through this public health emergency by providing meals to vulnerable citizens. There has never been a more critical time to support our communities and the important work of nonprofit organizations," said a representative for Sound Productions.

Children’s Hunger Fund was established in 1991 and equips church leaders and volunteers with the tools and resources to deliver food and the gospel to suffering children and families. Learn more at childrenshungerfund.org/about .

