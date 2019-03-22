DSE Diaries: Premier Mounts

In our series of #DSEDiaries, we're talking with Digital Signage Expo (DSE) exhibitors about the innovations and trends they expect to see at the 2019 show.

Q&A with Brandon Breznick, Assistant Communications Manager, Premier Mounts

Brandon Breznick

Why DSE?

BRANDON BREZNICK: DSE allows us to connect with enterprise brands in a variety of vertical markets that are looking to transform their customer experiences. When we have the opportunity to showcase the power of digital signage, we can better educate them on how our products and solutions fit into the equation of building a complex AV system.

What will you focus on at the show?

BB: Premier Mounts will focus on showcasing many different kinds of video wall solutions. Video walls are dynamic forms of digital signage mainly due to their size and scalability. The external face of the video wall can be used to play all kinds of compelling content that captures the attention of an audience. From native sales messaging to immersive digital art, video walls provide the best canvas to showcase on, but a video wall is only as good as the mounting foundation it sits on.





Premier will showcase its Convergent series of LED mounts—along with its LMVS products—at DSE 2019.

What is the hottest trend you expect to see at DSE 2019?

BB: Direct-view LED is continuously improving each year and is becoming the standard for video wall configurations. Seeing the advancement in these displays means that digital signage can be crisper and clearer than ever before.

To learn more, check out Premier Mounts in Booth 1918 at DSE 2019.

