Premier Mounts' Convergent Series to Make U.S. Debut at DSE 2019

DSE 2019 will mark the official U.S. debut of Premier Mounts' Convergent Series of LED video wall mounts; the product launched in October 2018.

“Our goal for DSE 2019 is to educate the industry on the latest Convergent LED mounts,” said Curtis Rose, marketing director, Premier Mounts. “Convergent was well received by an international audience during our attendance at ISE earlier this year, and we are more certain than ever that this game changing product is unlike anything else on the market.”

In addition, the company will also showcase updates to its LMVS product lines. The new design includes additional built-in adjustment for super slim and sleek LCD video walls. There is also an additional adjustment feature in the mounting brackets that allows almost three times the previous adjustment capability and helps create ADA-compliant LCD video walls. A press-and-release function also allows for installation in recessed architecture and easy rear display maintenance throughout its lifecycle.

The Convergent and LMVS products will be available for viewing at DSE 2019 in Booth 1918.