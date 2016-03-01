YCD Multimedia Announces Digital Signage Experts Group (DSEG) Certification

YCD Multimedia has announced that all members of its U.S. based Professional Services team have successfully completed the DSEG’s Digital Signage Certified Experts program.

The Digital Signage Experts Group (DSEG) is an industry group created to advance the level of professionalism within the digital signage community by establishing certification standards and providing impartial, agnostic, and vendor neutral professional education.

“With our certification both current and future customers can feel confident that the Professional Services team at YCD is among the most widely knowledgeable staff not only on our products but also within the digital signage ecosystem”, said Ido Aviram, director of operations and professional services for YCD Multimedia.

The DSEG is partnered with the Digital Signage Federation and also with the Digital Signage Expo to bring a comprehensive set of industry certification programs to the digital signage industry. “We are happy that YCD Multimedia has received their certification and joined the valuable list of manufacturers who are recognized globally as industry professionals”, said Alan Brawn, principal at brawn consulting, Digital Signage Experts Group.