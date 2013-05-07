AVTEQ Now Offering Barco ClickShare Wireless Presentation System

- AVTEQ Inc., manufacturer of videoconferencing carts for the AV furniture industry, is now offering Barco's ClickShare product as an optional feature for its line of collaboration solutions and AV carts.
- "The Barco ClickShare wireless presentation solution is a very easy to use and clean way to allow multiple people to share their laptop or iPad content in a videoconferencing or local presentation environment," said Aaron Rubner, vice president of sales at AVTEQ. "Since the product is wireless, there is less clutter on the conference table or collaboration center."
- Since AVTEQ launched its TeamSpace collaboration product last year, customers have requested the capability to enhance onsite collaboration with optional table boxes and switching components.
- ClickShare supports up to four people simultaneously, with no cabling. It handles all of the technology overhead, no matter if you are a Mac or a PC user.
- In addition to the TeamSpace, ClickShare is available as an option for AVTEQ's full line of collaboration solutions, including the Technology Credenza2/3, the award-winning Communication Pedestal, and the Slimline Pedestal which is a 2013 SCN InfoComm Installation Product Award Finalist for Most Innovative Equipment Rack/AV Furniture Product.