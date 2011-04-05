NEC X551S large screen LCD displays

- NEC Display Solutions of America announced today its new 46-inch X461S and 55-inch X551S large screen LCD displays. These models are the first in NEC's large screen lineup to offer LED backlighting technology.
- The X551S will be on display at Customer Engagement Technology World 2011 at the Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco, Calif., on April 27-28.
- These displays are the first large screen products from NEC to offer LED backlighting technology. Their edge-lit LED backlights enable lightweight design with minimal depth, providing flexibility for a variety of installations. The highly reliable panels allow for 24/7 operation with advanced thermal protection and a sealed panel design to accommodate the most formidable digital signage industry requirements.
- The X461S and X551S are also the first in NEC's lineup to offer Intel's Open Pluggable Specification (OPS), which is the first industry-wide standardization in option slots to simplify digital signage.
- These models provide users with full connectivity, including DisplayPort, HDMI and DVI-D. Network Control and Communication allows the highest level of remote display management. Ethernet connectivity provides email notifications to the administrator. RS-232 enables multi-display control and daisy chain capabilities to simplify display management.
- "LED backlit displays offer a much slimmer depth than traditional LCD displays, providing more flexibility during installation and a sleek appearance," said Rachel Karnani, Product Manager for Large Screen Displays at NEC Display Solutions.
- The X461S and X551S also include the following features:
- . 1920 x 1080 native resolution
- . Up to 4000:1 contrast ratio
- . 500 cd/m² typical brightness, 600 cd/m² maximum brightness
- . Reduced power consumption (less than 2W in standby mode)
- . Landscape and portrait orientations
- . 10-bit color over an HDMI connection
- . Ambient light sensor monitors the external lighting conditions and adjusts the display accordingly
- . Real-time clock allows for advanced scheduling of monitor powering up/down
- . Built-in closed captioning enables the decoding and display of text information from a video source
- . Built-in 5W speakers and adjustable/removable carrying handles
- . Carbon footprint meter tracks and calculates the conservation of green gas emissions
- . Optional accessories and products for the super-slim displays include stands, wall mounts, external PCs, and media players
For more information: www.necdisplay.com