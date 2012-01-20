Revolabs Launches Online Training Courses

Revolabs Inc. has launched Revolabs Academy, a series of online training seminars designed to arm customers and distribution partners with in-depth knowledge of the company’s family of wireless audio systems for unified communications.

“Over the past 18 months, we have conducted more than 25 day-long, on-site training seminars and the demand has far exceeded our expectations. Therefore, we’re moving the seminars online to extend this knowledge to an even wider audience and to offer more flexibility to our busy customers and partners,” said Eric Spata, director of global technical services for Revolabs. “Now, students can fit training into their schedules at their convenience, and we will be able to offer many more training sessions on a range of topics tailored to specific groups of users.”

Revolabs Academy training courses are open to all current Revolabs customers and end users as well as resellers, distributors, integrators, and consultants. Courses will cover product-focused topics ranging from how to position and sell Revolabs systems, to how to troubleshoot and manage the installations. Each course will be geared toward preparing students with the information they need to specify, install, and troubleshoot specific products in the Revolabs line.

Most online courses may be started and finished at the student’s discretion, but some will be delivered in the form of scheduled webinars. Upon completion of a certification, students will receive InfoComm International CTS Program Renewal Units (RUs) for industry certification renewal.