Rental & Staging InfoComm Product Awards Open for Entry

The 2011 Rental & Staging Systems/InfoComm Product Awards are open for online entry. The Awards recognize the best new products introduced in 2010, for either the staging market, or the AV rental market.

Deadline for Entry Submission from InfoComm 2011 Exhibitors is Friday, March 4th, 2011. Manufacturers must enter their product or products for consideration before Friday, March 4th, 2011, so please submit your entry now. (And be sure to, separately, after the online entry is complete, email in a photo for the entry.)

2010 Rental & Staging Product Award Categories:

Best Loudspeaker For the Staging Market

Best Audio Control or Mixing Product

Best Video Projection Product High Lumen

Best Video Projection Product/10K Lumen or Less

Best Plasma or LCD Display

Best LED

Best Lighting Product

Best Video Signal Processing or Distribution Product

Best Video/Broadcast or Video/Streaming Product

Best Projection Screen

Best HD Production Product

Best Rental Management Software

Best General AV Product

Best Show Control

Best Digital Signage Product



After completing the online entry, you must email one high-resolution image of each product entered to: jdavidkeene@gmail.com

Winners will be announced at InfoComm 2011 in Orlando, FL, June 15-17.